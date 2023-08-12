Windows Server 2012 to 2026 updates

August 12, 2023 –

Anyone who still needs Windows Server 2012 after support ended in October can get the most important patches for €25 per server per year from third-party provider 0patch.

Microsoft will expand support for legacy Windows Server 2012 and 2012 R2 operating systems in about two months, on October 10th. hiring. As of this date, the software giant will no longer provide security updates. If you want to continue running server systems, you still have the option to request Extended Security Updates from Microsoft. However, the service is only available to customers with Software Assurance and it’s not cheap: Microsoft charges 75 percent of the original license costs in the first year, 100 percent in the second year and 125 percent in the third year.

0patch now offers a much cheaper approach and offers from €25 per year and server Security updates through October 2026with demand also rising for a longer period, as in one Blog post he is called. However, the company only corrects errors that it considers serious. 0patch launched a similar offering at the end of support for Windows Server 2008. (R&D)