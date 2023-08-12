Nomvdic P1000: New laser projector with just 4.2ms delay with native 4K resolution

The manufacturer Nomvdic is releasing a new monitor. The P1000 is a relatively fast projector, and particularly fast, too. Brightness can be seen in the context of the device’s class: 2,300 ANSI lumens isn’t a particularly high value for a conventional projector, but it’s a decent value for an LED projector. According to the manufacturer, the LED light source should last up to 30,000 hours, although this information about lifespan, as usual, should not apply at maximum brightness.

The P1000 has a native resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels and can therefore play 4K material without losing quality. However, customers can also choose a lower resolution in favor of response time and thus suitability for video games as well. In concrete terms, the input lag at 1080p and 240Hz is said to be just 4.2ms, which means the P1000 should also be suitable for demanding games. 0.65 inch DMD chip installed.

According to the manufacturer, the P1000 should also convince with a particularly good color screen. Specifically, the Rec.709 color space should be reproduced at 125 percent. HDR10 is supported, the contrast ratio is specified as 3,000,000: 1. 1.2x optical zoom is installed, as well as autofocus. The list should also be simplified by skew correction.

The drop ratio is given from 0.68 to 0.83. The image must be 60 to 180 inches projectable, then a distance of 0.91 to 3.27 meters is required for the screen. Image signals can reach the model via HDMI and USB Type C, and Bluetooth is also supported for speaker connection. There are two Harman Kardon speakers with an output of 6 watts each.

The system, which measures 210 x 210 x 177 mm and weighs 3.1 kg, is available in the US for just under $1,700. Information about the launch in Germany is not available (yet).

