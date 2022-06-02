Insiders claim that Rockstar Games may announce a new project very soon – GBS News

French journalist Chris Klippel recently tweeted allegations that Rockstar Games may be preparing to announce a “new project” relatively soon. What this project might be isn’t clear, but it’s been a while since the gaming community has heard from the publisher since the next GTA title was announced earlier this year.

Klippel has a track record of breaking news from the Rockstar Games camp ahead of official announcements and the like, lending credence to his claim. Several rumors circulate online about the publisher, such as Red Dead Redemption remaster and its sequel, but there has been no official word.

Rockstar is practically sitting on a treasure trove of intellectual property at the moment and given the track record it has had in the past, a new project from the publisher is very exciting.

A new project may be announced soon for Rockstar Games

– Chris Klippel (@Chris_Klippel) May 31, 2022

The Summer Games are just around the corner and Keighley has revealed more than 31 partners have been confirmed to attend the event. While the current lineup does not include Rockstar Games, Keighley also mentioned that more partners will be announced soon.

There’s a good chance that Rockstar Games will be a surprise addition to the lineup and will be showing up before Summer Game Fest by announcing their new project. Klippel claims that a new announcement is likely to come relatively soon and Summer Game Fest appears to be as good a place for game announcements as anywhere else.

June is already shaping up to be an exciting time for gamers as Xbox and Bethesda prepare to unleash the big guns as part of Summer Game Fest. PlayStation likely has something up its sleeve as well, and Activision will likely share more information about Call of Duty Modern Warfare II.

