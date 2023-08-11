Co-op multiplayer clock plot trailer • Nintendo Connect

Personally, I prefer playing for myself most of the time. However, many gamers enjoy curling up on the couch with a group of friends for a fun round of co-op!

Get ready to experience this fun with the next puzzle platformer Trine 5: Clockwise Plot to experiment. You can team up with up to three friends and experience the exciting adventure together. Of course, you can also play alone and switch between different heroes: take on the roles of the magician Amadeus, Zoya the Thief and Pontius the Knight, each equipped with different skills. Together, you master all the challenges, solve even the most difficult puzzles, and defeat every enemy!

Trine 5: Clockwise Plot He sends Amadeus the Wizard, Zoya the Thief, and Pontius the Knight on their most action-packed journey yet! Her reputation is ruined, her loved ones are in danger, and her magical powers are on the line. Trine’s heroes must unite to fend off the fearsome army of the clock and bring peace and justice to the land!

Travel across breathtaking 2.5D landscapes and meet all-new characters in Trine’s most expansive and visually rich chapter yet – some friends, some foes, but they’re all unforgettable.

Whether alone or with up to three friends in local or online co-op: the improved puzzle difficulty system brings a breath of fresh air and adapts the challenges to the number of players: indoors. Level up your Heroes’ abilities with the new skill-hunting system and expand their legend as they are once again combined by Trine!