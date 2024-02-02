Wild rumors about Prince Harry

Prince Harry returns to Britain to attend his father's coronation.Photo: PA Wire/James Manning

the Royal family

Prince Harry spent a long time deciding whether to attend the coronation of his father, King Charles III. Come to London, take your time. It had been clear just a few weeks ago: Harry would be returning to his old homeWife Meghan remains in the United States with her two children, Archie and Lilibet.

There has been a lot of speculation in the past few weeks about how Harry will be reunited with his family. Right now, most people assume that Harry will be in the UK for a very short time and will use his son Archie's birthday on May 6 as an excuse to return to California as quickly as possible.

This time the Prince is traveling to Great Britain without Meghan.Photo: IMAGO/Kirchner-Media/Christopher Neuendorf

Royal fans have been wondering for weeks if there will finally be a big debate between Harry and his family. In his book “Spare”, published at the beginning of the year, the Duke of Sussex specifically attacked his older brother, Prince William, and his stepmother, Queen Consort Camilla. Now various media outlets are reporting that Harry has now arrived in Great Britain and may have already met Charles.

Coronation of King Charles III: Harry arrives in London

On Friday afternoon, the first reports came in that Harry had returned to his old home. the “sun“He wrote about a private plane that reportedly landed at Farnborough, an airport not far from Windsor Castle. And”picture“He wants to know more details.

As a result, a dark car arrived at the grounds of Buckingham Palace shortly after one o'clock. In the backseat: Presumably Prince Harry. A newspaper reporter said that when a police officer asked him if Harry was in the car, he replied “yes.” If reports are true, it's possible that Harry is already at the palace.

This is where King Charles is supposed to be, Bild wrote. In that case, wouldn't father and son also want to use the hours before the coronation to have a big discussion? After all, Harry has repeatedly emphasized in various interviews that he is open to a clarifying conversation.

The palace remains silent

According to Bild, the palace did not want to comment on the report. It has not yet been officially confirmed that Harry will indeed return to London. It is also unclear whether or not he made his way into the palace after his arrival.

But in recent days, speculation has increased that Harry wants to keep his stay in Britain as short as possible. For example, The Sun recently quoted a source on the subject as saying: “He will be in and out of the UK within 24 hours.” If reports are correct, Harry's time will start at midday on Friday. This will be in time: It is around this time on Saturday, lunchtime, that the ceremonial part of the coronation of King Charles III can take place. It is finished again.