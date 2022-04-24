Zelensky and Johnson discuss messaging bot security safeguards

This is a machine translation of an article from Online newspaper Korrespondent.net. The translation has not been verified or edited and the spelling of names and geographical names does not match that elsewhere Ukraine news used conventions.

Screenshot from the original article on Korrespondent.net

President Volodymyr Zelensky and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed Ukraine’s security guarantees and countering Russian aggression. This was announced by the presidents of the two countries on the evening of Saturday, April 23.

Continuing dialogue with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. They talked about facing Russian aggression and the situation in Mariupol. Thanks for the important and important defense support, total financial assistance. Security guarantees for Ukraine were discussed. I applaud Johnson and the UK’s leadership in support of Ukraine,” Zelensky wrote.

The British Prime Minister later stated that he had “informed the President (Zelensky – Editor’s note) of the new British sanctions against the Russian army and assured that the United Kingdom would reopen its embassy in Kyiv next week thus (…) showing his support (for the United Kingdom) and solidarity with the Ukrainian people.” “.

Johnson also emphasized that “Britain is providing additional military defense aid, including mobile armored vehicles, drones and anti-tank weapons.”

Zelensky thanked Johnson for training Ukrainian soldiers in Britain