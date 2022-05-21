General Assembly of Aargau Verkehr AG (AVA)

For the first time since the start of the pandemic, the general meeting of Aargau Verkehr AG (AVA) was held on May 12 with shareholders in attendance.

arao Board and management report on the past fiscal year and upcoming projects and challenges. Dr. Roland Abt, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Dr. Severin Rangush, CEO, welcomed 112 shareholders and guests to the Eniwa headquarters at Buchs AG on the occasion of the general meeting. They talked about a difficult second year of work in the coronavirus pandemic and the company’s ongoing projects. (See media statement on April 8, 2022).

Re-election for one year

Dr. Roland Abt has been elected Chairman of the Board of Directors for an additional year.

Farewell to Board Member Walter Zimmerman

At the end of the meeting, longtime board member Walter Zimmerman said goodbye. In 2010, Walter Zimmermann was elected to the board of directors of BDWM Transport AG and Limmat Bus AG.

During his tenure, he was a member and part chairperson of the Audit and Risk Committee. Sometimes he held the position of Chairman of the Board of Directors of Limmat Bus AG. Thanks to his far-reaching activities, including the head of the public transport department in canton Aargau, Walter Zimmermann has spent more than 30 years at the Aargau Verkehr resp. Associated with previous companies.

Dr. Roland Abt praised his valuable commitment and kind cooperation: “Walter Zimmermann was the right man in the right place. For him, public transportation was not just a means of transportation, it was a hobby and an area of ​​interest. He has developed a great deal of experience, especially with regard to bus transportation, which is something Unfortunately we lose him now.”

The Board of Directors now consists of six members, as Walter Zimmerman’s position will not be filled.

pd