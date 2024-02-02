Season 2 now has a rough plan – mobiFlip.de

February 2, 2024

Not only is The Last of Us a very successful and profitable game for Sony and its PlayStation division, the brand has also worked great as a series on HBO. It is not surprising that more seasons are planned – there should be four.

The Last of Us: Season 2 probably not until 2025

But when is The Last of Us Season 2 coming? HBO has now revealed that filming won't begin until early 2024. So, as expected, Season 2 is coming a little late and may not premiere on HBO until 2025.

The first season of The Last of Us covered the first part of the game, but the second season will not cover the entire second part, as it is divided. But why 4 seasons? The Last of Us Part 3 is likely being planned and HBO certainly knows this plan already.

In fact, the developers promised a big year for 2023, but they couldn't deliver on the promise, and it was actually a bad year for The Last of Us. But it looks like things will improve again from 2024/2025.

