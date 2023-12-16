Why the Robin is the Ultimate Christmas Bird

Robins do not have red throats. Their plumage is orange on the head and chest. You can clearly see the beak in this photo, which is shaped like a pair of tweezers.

During the Christmas season we not only meet Santas and Santa Clauses everywhere – we also meet robins. All the hype about the little bird comes from Great Britain.

At the birth of Jesus a… Robin was there Word of this had not yet spread much in Germany, but many in Great Britain probably knew the legend: according to it, such a little bird sat in a manger in Bethlehem and was in charge of a newborn baby.

When dangerous sparks suddenly erupted from the heating fire, Robin is said to have thrown himself in front of the baby to protect it from injury. The glowing sparks turned the previously brown bird’s chest red – and the robin as we know it has since become.

The legend, of unknown origin and told in different versions, is one of several explanations for why robins often appear as motifs in Christmas decorations, particularly in Great Britain. In the British Isles, the animal is ubiquitous at Christmas. But the trend is also in Germany, prompting the German Wildlife Foundation to issue a press release this week.

Now, during the Christmas season, you can often see robins on napkins, Christmas cups and many other decorative items.

Robins now come into our gardens looking for food

At the same time, however, it’s robin season outside: particularly in the cold season, the animals are easy to spot in gardens where feeding sites have been established.

If you want to help them and other songbirds through the winter, it’s best to offer mealworms, fatty foods, raisins or sunflower seeds, animal rights activists advise — at least when it’s cold and the ground is frozen hard. Because the little ones can do it Birds Don’t use their tiny tweezer-shaped beaks to pull insects, spiders and worms out of the ground and bark.

If you look up in a dictionary what the little orange birds are called in English, you will find the word “robin”. A second explanation for why there are robins revolves around this word Christmas are very popular. The British once nicknamed their postmen “Robin” because of their red uniforms.

As Royal Mail’s “robins” deliver particularly high volumes of mail at Christmas, according to several articles, enthusiasm for the eponymous bird is strengthened around the festival.

Regardless of whether the declaration is static Bethlehem Or in the British postal system – the robin is the quintessential Christmas bird.

proof’s: German Wildlife Foundation,”Vogelguckerin.de“, Garden bird

Recipes Classics: You’ll delight everyone with these five types of cookies 5 pictures

Our photo series will get you in the Christmas mood: we’ve included some cookie recipes here. Including cinnamon stars, butter cookies and vanilla crescents.