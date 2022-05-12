CATL’s EnerOne battery storage system wins ees AWARD 2022

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd

Munich, April 10

On May 10 (local time) CATL’s pioneer outdoor modular liquid cooling LFP BESS was awarded the ees AWARD in recognition of CATL’s innovative capabilities and achievements in the new energy sector.

CATL, which supports long-lived cell technology and liquid-cooled CTP (Cell to Pack) technology, will launch LFP-based EnerOne in 2020, which offers longevity, high integration and a high level of security. Cells with a capacity of 280 Ah have a discharge rate of 1C and a cycle life of up to 10,000 cycles. The integrated liquid cooling system with frequency change helps to control the temperature difference between the cells up to 3 C, which contributes to its longer service life.

It has a nominal capacity of 372.7 kWh with a footprint of just 1.69 square meters. This system is suitable for inverters with operating voltages from 600 to 1500 volts. EnerOne can be shipped efficiently as a complete product, significantly reducing installation costs and on-site commissioning time.

EnerOne can be used flexibly in outdoor applications due to the IP 66 degree protection of key components and the ability to adapt to ambient temperature ranges from -30 to +55 C. It has passed various important tests at the cell, block and rack level. EnerOne has received the UL9540A test report and in this test there was no fire and no additional heat dissipation without the assistance of the fire suppression system.

The team commented on EnerOne: “A well-thought-out and mature fully integrated system opens up new possibilities for installations in regions with severe climatic conditions and offers the ability to reduce costs by integrating the entire value chain.”

By late 2021, CATL’s EnerOne solution has proven reserves of more than 11 GWh in more than 25 countries.

As the flagship event of The smarter E Europe, ees AWARD recognizes innovative products and projects of forward thinking companies that play a key role in the success of the energy saving sector. In the meantime, The smarter E Europe will host the ees Europe trade fair, which will take place on May 11-13, 2022 in Messe Munich. CATL showcases all of its display power saving solutions and cutting-edge technologies on the stand B1.440.

CATL has introduced products that are widely used in the fields of power generation, power transmission and distribution and power consumption. These include solar and wind energy storage, industrial enterprise energy storage, commercial building and data center energy storage, energy storage charging stations, base station backup power, and household energy storage. The company has partnerships with leading Chinese energy companies such as China. With National Energy, SPIC, China Huadian Corporation, China Three Gorges Group, China Energy Engineering Corporation, as well as major international companies such as Nextra, Fluence, Wardzila, Tesla and Pavin.

By 2021, CATL will be the world’s largest maker of energy storage batteries worldwide, covering major markets such as China, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Australia. Energy saving system sales increased by 601% year-on-year.

