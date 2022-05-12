Helsinki: The ice hockey team is looking forward to the start of the World Cup against Canada

International striker Marcel Nobles from Berlin, the German champion in Helsinki, said: “This match is a good opportunity for us to prove that we want to make corrections. .

“Of course the promotion is great,” said Corbinian Holzer, a former NHL professional. “Now there are other teams in the snow, but we know how the Olympics started. We will be warned.” Disappointed at being eliminated before the quarterfinals after the start of the Olympics.

“I think we learned a lot and learned a lot from it, based on the fact that we have to give 110 percent in every game and be there from the start in every game,” Holzer said. “We definitely need to start the competition better than the Olympics,” Adler Mannheim defender demanded. At the 2021 World Championships in Riga, the 3-1 victory over Ice Hockey Homeland was the first World Cup victory in 25 years. Canada won the world title after three defeats last year.