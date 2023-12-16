A crazy South Tyrolean toboggan day in Canada – tobogganing artificial track

Marian Oberhofer (left) and Andrea Votter re-enter the stage. © ANSA / HANNIBAL HANSCHKE

While South Tyrol was fast asleep, luge athletes were playing at the second World Cup in Whistler, Canada. The South Tyroleans caused quite a stir there.

Third Race, Second Stage: Andrea Voter And Marian Oberhofer This young age is already strong. A woman from Volser and a woman from Rodengo tied for third place in Whistler. In doing so, they repeated the result of a week earlier in Lake Placid (USA), which also claimed a bronze medal. In the third race of the season – the Lake Placid Sprint – Vötter/Oberhofer finished fourth. Balance is impressive at the start.

In Whistler, the two South Tyroleans were in third place after the first round and managed to confirm this position in the end. Vötter/Oberhofer had to concede defeat to only two German pairs: Jessica Degenhardt/Cheyenne Rosenthal beat Dajana Eitberger/Saskia Schirmer by 0.080 seconds. The third-placed South Tyroleans were just 0.095 seconds short of victory.

Nailers/painters cross the stage

However, it was the male twins that caused the biggest surprise Evan Naylor And Fabian Mallier. They had to qualify for the race through the Nations Cup, but then missed out on the podium by a tenth of a second, finishing a sensational fourth. In the doubles, Germany’s Tobias Wendl/Tobias Arlt won over Thomas Stu/Wolfgang Kindl (Austria/+0.078 seconds) and Hannes Orlamunder/Paul Constantin Kubitz (Germany/+0.105). Other South Tyrolean beginners are a little more laid back: Emanuel Ryder/Simon Kainswaldner came the ninth, Ludwig Ryder/Lukas Küffler Finished in 16th place.

Meanwhile, he missed the stage by a whisker Dominique Feilner. Meransen, the overall World Cup winner, finished fourth in the single-seater race, which he shared with Austrian Nico Kleicher. Series winner Max Langenhann (Germany) won the race against Jonas Müller (Austria/+0.255 seconds) and Christers Aberjots (Latvia/+0.479). Fischler was 0.709 seconds behind at the finish. Leon Felderer He finished the race in 11th place. Alex Kuffler Finished in 24th place.