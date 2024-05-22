What should not be missing from your medicine cabinet – noe.ORF.at

“Children play and run wildly and small injuries can happen quickly. Even away from adventures, they can suddenly have a runny nose, a cold, even a stomach ache or other small emergencies. Quick help is worth its weight in gold, and it’s important to have Appropriate resources are available.

If you want to assemble a first aid kit, you can distinguish between two important categories – basic items for accidents and minor injuries and medicines and aids in case of illness.

Essential items for minor accidents and injuries

A good medicine cabinet should contain treatments for minor injuries, abrasions, and even burns. This category includes:

⦁ Plasters: They are essential components in the home medicine cabinet. For children, especially with their favorite decorations, the pain is forgotten more quickly.

⦁ Antiseptic: As soon as the skin is not only there as a protective barrier, for example in the case of abrasion, but also any smaller bleeding wound should be generally disinfected. Non-burning atomizers are excellent. Alternatively, wound ointments containing an antiseptic are also suitable.

⦁ Dressing materials: hemostats, quick dressings, sterile compresses for primary wound care

⦁ Ice bag: helps treat bumps or prevent swelling. It is best to store it in the refrigerator or freezer and wrap it in a cloth before applying it, otherwise it will be too cold and not useful (otherwise frostbite may occur).

⦁ Burn aid: Emergency burn ointment, pure lavender oil also helps on the skin

⦁ Tweezers and scissors

com. unsplash



Treatment and assistance in case of illness

“Fever, cough, and runny nose can often appear very quickly in children and are more common than in adults because children’s immune systems are still learning. It is helpful to have the following medications on hand:

⦁ Fever remedies: Fever remedies are usually only necessary for cases of high fever, but they are a must-have in your medicine cabinet. Suppositories are suitable for young children, but also juice. For older children, there are individually packaged suspensions or even effervescent tablets and tablets. A thermometer is also important to have in your medicine cabinet!

⦁ Nasal spray or drops: A runny nose often appears quickly and children cannot sleep or drink. Therefore, even with young children, they should have something at home beforehand. Decongestant nasal drops or sprays are suitable here, and also as a first aid for ear pain, as a clear nose takes pressure off the ears.

Shipping note “Radio NÖ am Morgen”, May 22, 2024

⦁ Cough/Sore Throat: Cough syrup works wonders in treating annoying irritation. It is also recommended to use lozenges with thyme and marshmallow; They have a soothing and expectorant effect, and unlike juices, they last longer even after opening them. Lozenges for sore throat are also helpful.

⦁ Vomiting/Nausea/Diarrhea: Electrolyte drinks to stabilize fluid balance, as well as antidiarrheal therapy are important in the medicine cabinet. Poplar or chamomile tea is also recommended.

There are also two specific medicine cabinet categories: Remedies for Frequently Occurring Complaints, and Seasonal Complaints and Remedies.

Remedies for complaints that keep recurring

“This category includes complaints that you experience over and over again, for example: allergies, injuries to the oral mucosa, dry eyes, gastrointestinal problems,… It is best to get advice from the pharmacy about all treatments. Long-term medications also fall into this category.” Category.

ORF



Seasonal complaints and treatments

“The medicine cabinet should be carefully examined and updated twice a year. Here you can also pay attention to seasonal differences: in summer, you should pay attention to insect bites and their prevention, as well as sun protection and something against sunburn (cooling gels or foam spray) – in In winter it makes sense to pay more attention to colds and skin care:

In addition to the correct installation of the medicine cabinet, it is also important to ensure that it is stored properly. Storage should be in a dark place (not exposed to the sun) and at a maximum room temperature. Keep out of the reach of children so that they cannot take the medicine without supervision. Therefore, a top drawer or lockable cabinet is ideal.

Medications in the medicine cabinet should always be checked for expiration, approximately once a year, and, if necessary, disposed of properly at the pharmacy. “Little ailments, aches and pains are simply part of everyday family life, but with a good medicine cabinet a lot of stress can be avoided,” says the pharmacist.