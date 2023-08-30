Who can YB meet in the Champions League

Bowl handle in sight: a souvenir photo with the Champions League trophy. Photo: Cornerstone

Swiss champions YB qualified for the group stage of the Champions League for the third time in their club’s history. Now players and fans in Bern are eagerly waiting to find out what opponent the draw will bring them.

August 30, 2023

When is the draw?

Already tomorrow Thursday. The draw in Monaco begins at 6pm.

In which container is YB?

This is not clear yet. YB will be in pot 3 or pot 4.

The most interesting draw in Swiss football on Thursday evening.

It depends on tonight’s result between FC Copenhagen and Raku Czestochowa. If the Danes, who won the first leg 1-0, advance to the Champions League, YB will move to Pot 4. If the Poles from Czestochowa can pull off the upset, the ticket with the words “BSC Young Boys (SUI)” will be placed in the pot. 3 placed.

Which opponents are waiting for?

Almost everything that has a good reputation in international football is in the top tier. These teams are in Pot 1:

🏴中中づのでみ Manchester City

🇪🇸 Sevilla FC

🇪🇸 FC Barcelona

🇬🇧 FC Bayern Munich

🇮🇹 SSC Napoli

🇫🇷 Paris Saint-Germain

🇵🇹 Benfica Lisbon

🇳🇱 Feyenoord Rotterdam

Manchester City with goal machine Erling Haaland begins defending the title.

Sevilla qualified for the top tier as winners of the Europa League. this Pot 2:

🇪🇸 Real Madrid

🏴中中づのでみ Manchester United

🇮🇹 Inter Milan

🇩🇪 Borussia Dortmund

🇪🇸 Atletico Madrid

🇩🇪 Leipzig

🇵🇹 FC Porto

YB will definitely meet one of these teams. For others, not all teams can be contenders as it is still unclear which draw the Swiss champions will fall into. Also in the Champions League:

🇺🇦 Shakhtar Donetsk

🇦🇹 Salzburg

🇮🇹 AC Milan

🇵🇹 Braga

🇮🇹 Lazio Roma

🇷🇸 Red Star Belgrade

🇪🇸 Real Sociedad San Sebastian

🇹🇷 Galatasaray Istanbul

Glasgow Celtic

Newcastle United

🇩🇪 Union Berlin

🇫🇷 RC lens

Three places are still open. And they go to the winners of these duels in which the return match will be held this evening:

Royal Antwerp – AEK Athens (first leg 1-0)

Rakov Czestochowa – Copenhagen (0:1)

Glasgow Rangers – PSV (2:2)

It supposed to be?

There are two ways to tie (you can’t influence their outcome anyway): either you want the biggest names possible or you hope to take on competitors you think you have a sporting chance against.

What will this “Swiss” group be like?

Manchester City (Manuel Akanji)

Inter Milan (Yan Sommer)

YB

Union Berlin (Urs Fischer)

Duel with Jan Sommer in the San Siro?

What will this group be like?

SSC Naples

Borussia Dortmund

YB

Newcastle United

Will you travel to the Allianz Arena, the Bernabéu and the San Siro? Memories for life:

Bayern Munich

real madrid

AC Milan

YB

Place of longing: Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabéu stadium.

watch out! This group, which is of medium attractiveness in terms of names, could also be:

Feyenoord Rotterdam

Leipzig

Braga

YB

What is your dream collection at YB?

Remember that there can only be one opponent per pool and there can be no duels between teams from the same country in the group stage.

When do you play the game?

The exact time of YB’s participation will only be known after the lottery is held. Clear game data:

September 19/20

October 3rd/4th

24/25 Oct

7th/8th November

November 28/29

12./13. December

Where is the final?

And on June 1, 2024, on Saturday evening, football returns to one of its most famous cathedrals. The UEFA Champions League final will be held at Wembley Stadium in London. More recently, in 2011 and 2013, the stadium hosted the “First Division” finals.