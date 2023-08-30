Where are the matches broadcast today on TV and live?

Posted on by Eileen Curry
was standing:

from: Christophe Gussmann

The Basketball World Cup is just around the corner. The DBB team is hoping for a medal. When and where are the matches held and who broadcasts them?

MUNICH – The 19th FIBA ​​World Championship will be held from August 25 to September 10. Three countries are hosting the tournament this year: Japan, the Philippines and Indonesia are co-hosts. The games are divided into three arenas in the Philippines. In addition to the Philippine Arena in Bocaoi, the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City and the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila also serve as venues. The teams also play at the Okinawa Arena in Okinawa, Japan and at the Indonesia Arena in Jakarta, Indonesia.

FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023: Who will broadcast the matches on TV and live?

purple sport. As with EM, the broadcast provider has secured the rights again. Fans can look forward to free games from the DBB team. On the other hand, games without German participation can only be received through subscription. However, it cannot be ruled out that certain games will continue to be shown on TV for free, especially Germany matches. Due to its huge popularity, RTL acquired a sub-license during the European Championships and showed some German matches live.

FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023: What are Germany’s chances?

It should be a medal. After all, there was a bronze at the European Championships. national coach Gordon Herbert He gets excited when he talks about young basketball star Franz Wagner. “He has a huge impact on our game. With him and Dennis we can have a two-headed monster,” said the 64-year-old. Wagner is the only 21-year-old and experienced captain Dennis Schroeder (29) the hope of the team. It is assumed that They carry the team to the medal.Even before that, the DFB surprisingly prematurely extended Herbert’s contract.The Canadian will remain head coach until at least after Euro 2025.

Bookmakers see it a little differently and do not evaluate the DBB team’s chances of winning the precious metal as realistic. In Tipico, Germany is only ninth among the championship favourites, with a share of 1:25. The United States leads (1:1.9), followed by Canada (1:6.5), France (1:9), Australia (1:10), Slovenia (1:13), Spain (1:13), Serbia (1): 15) and Greece (1:17).

The chemistry between Germany coach Gordon Herbert (right) and player Dennis Schroeder is just right. © Soren Staci/DPA

FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023: Status

There are eight groups of four. The group winners and runners-up advance to the main round, where once again four groups are formed. The group winners and runners-up in the main round advance to the quarter-finals, followed by the semi-finals and finals. There are also placement games.

FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023: All groups and matches at a glance

Group A:

Angola
dominican republic
Filipino
Italy

Friday, August 25, 2023 10.00 am Angola Italy
Friday, August 25, 2023 2 p.m always. Republic Filipino
Sunday, August 27, 2023 2 p.m Filipino Angola
Sunday, August 27, 2023 10.00 am Italy always. Republic
Tuesday, August 29, 2023 10.00 am Angola always. Republic
Tuesday, August 29, 2023 2 p.m Filipino Italy

Group B:

South Sudan
Serbia
China
Puerto Rico

Saturday, August 26, 2023 10.00 am South Sudan Puerto Rico
Saturday, August 26, 2023 2 p.m Serbia China
Monday, August 28, 2023 10.00 am China South Sudan
Monday, August 28, 2023 2 p.m Puerto Rico Serbia
Wednesday, August 30, 2023 10.00 am South Sudan Serbia
Wednesday, August 30, 2023 2 p.m China Puerto Rico

Group C:

United States (USA)
Jordan
Greece
New Zealand

Saturday, August 26, 2023 2 p.m United States of America New Zealand
Saturday, August 26, 2023 10:45 a.m Jordan Greece
Monday, August 28, 2023 2.40 pm Greece United States of America
Monday, August 28, 2023 10:45 a.m New Zealand Jordan
Wednesday, August 30, 2023 10.40 am United States of America Jordan
Wednesday, August 30, 2023 2.40 pm Greece New Zealand

Group D:

Egypt
Mexico
the black Mountain
Lithuania

Friday, August 25, 2023 2:30 p.m Egypt Lithuania
Friday, August 25, 2023 10:45 a.m Mexico the black Mountain
Sunday, August 27, 2023 10:45 a.m the black Mountain Egypt
Sunday, August 27, 2023 2:30 p.m Lithuania Mexico
Tuesday, August 29, 2023 10:45 a.m Egypt Mexico
Tuesday, August 29, 2023 2:30 p.m the black Mountain Lithuania
Fifth group – “German” group:

Germany
Finland
Australia
Japan

Friday, August 25, 2023 2:10 p.m Germany Japan
Friday, August 25, 2023 10.00 am Finland Australia
Sunday, August 27, 2023 10.30 am Australia Germany
Sunday, August 27, 2023 2:10 p.m Japan Finland
Tuesday, August 29, 2023 9.30 am Germany Finland
Tuesday, August 29, 2023 1:10 p.m Australia Japan

Sixth group:

Slovenia
green head
Georgia
Venezuela

Saturday, August 26, 2023 1:30 p.m Slovenia Venezuela
Saturday, August 26, 2023 10.00 am green head Georgia
Monday, August 28, 2023 1:30 p.m Georgia Slovenia
Monday, August 28, 2023 10.00 am Venezuela green head
Wednesday, August 30, 2023 1:30 p.m Slovenia green head
Wednesday, August 30, 2023 10.00 am Georgia Venezuela

Group G:

Iran
Spain
Cote d’Ivoire
Brazil

Saturday, August 26, 2023 11:45 a.m Iran Brazil
Saturday, August 26, 2023 3.30 pm Spain Cote d’Ivoire
Monday, August 28, 2023 11:45 a.m Cote d’Ivoire Iran
Monday, August 28, 2023 3.30 pm Brazil Spain
Wednesday, August 30, 2023 3.30 pm Iran Spain
Wednesday, August 30, 2023 11:45 a.m Cote d’Ivoire Brazil

Group H:

Canada
Latvia
Lebanon
France

Friday, August 25, 2023 3.30 pm Canada France
Friday, August 25, 2023 11:15 a.m Latvia Lebanon
Sunday, August 27, 2023 11:45 a.m Lebanon Canada
Sunday, August 27, 2023 3.30 pm France Latvia
Tuesday, August 29, 2023 3.30 pm Canada Latvia
Tuesday, August 29, 2023 11:45 a.m Lebanon France

Second group stage: main round

The top two teams in each group qualify for the second group stage. There four new groups of four are formed. Teams will collect their points from the first group stage. The group winners and runners-up then move on to the knockout round.

Main round first group

The first group a
The first group b
The second group a
The second group b

Friday, September 1, 2023 The first group a The second group b
Friday, September 1, 2023 The first group b The second group a
Sunday, September 3, 2023 The second group a The second group b
Sunday, September 3, 2023 The first group b The first group a
The main round group J

The first group c
The first group d
The second group c
The second group d

Friday, September 1, 2023 The first group c The second group d
Friday, September 1, 2023 The first group d The second group c
Sunday, September 3, 2023 The second group c The second group d
Sunday, September 3, 2023 The first group d The first group c

The main round group K

The first group e
The first group f
The second group e
The second group F

Friday, September 1, 2023 The first group e The second group F
Friday, September 1, 2023 The first group f The second group e
Sunday, September 3, 2023 The second group e The second group F
Sunday, September 3, 2023 The first group f The first group a

The main round group L

The first group g
The first group h
The second group g
The second group h

Friday, September 1, 2023 The first group g The second group h
Friday, September 1, 2023 The first group h The second group g
Sunday, September 3, 2023 The second group g The second group h
Sunday, September 3, 2023 The first group h The first group g

Quarterfinals

Tuesday 05 September 2023 The first group I The second group j
Tuesday 05 September 2023 The first group J The second group I
Wednesday 06 September 2023 The first group K The second group l
Wednesday 06 September 2023 The first group L The second group K

Placement Qualifiers

Thursday 07 September 2023 Quarter-final loser 1 Quarter-final loser 3
Thursday 07 September 2023 Quarter-final loser 2 Quarter-final loser 4

Semi-finals

Friday 08 September 2023 Quarter-final winner 1 Quarter-final winner 3
Friday 08 September 2023 Quarter-final winner 2 Winner of the fourth quarter-final

Fifth place match

Saturday 09 September 2023 Winner Game 1 Winner Game 2

Seventh place game

Saturday 09 September 2023 Loser Place Game 1 Loser mode game 2

Third place match

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Semi-final loser 1 Semi-final loser 2

last

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Semi-final winner 1 Semi-final winner 2

