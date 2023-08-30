Where are the matches broadcast today on TV and live?

The Basketball World Cup is just around the corner. The DBB team is hoping for a medal. When and where are the matches held and who broadcasts them?
MUNICH – The 19th FIBA World Championship will be held from August 25 to September 10. Three countries are hosting the tournament this year: Japan, the Philippines and Indonesia are co-hosts. The games are divided into three arenas in the Philippines. In addition to the Philippine Arena in Bocaoi, the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City and the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila also serve as venues. The teams also play at the Okinawa Arena in Okinawa, Japan and at the Indonesia Arena in Jakarta, Indonesia.
FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023: Who will broadcast the matches on TV and live?
purple sport. As with EM, the broadcast provider has secured the rights again. Fans can look forward to free games from the DBB team. On the other hand, games without German participation can only be received through subscription. However, it cannot be ruled out that certain games will continue to be shown on TV for free, especially Germany matches. Due to its huge popularity, RTL acquired a sub-license during the European Championships and showed some German matches live.
FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023: What are Germany’s chances?
It should be a medal. After all, there was a bronze at the European Championships. national coach Gordon Herbert He gets excited when he talks about young basketball star Franz Wagner. “He has a huge impact on our game. With him and Dennis we can have a two-headed monster,” said the 64-year-old. Wagner is the only 21-year-old and experienced captain Dennis Schroeder (29) the hope of the team. It is assumed that They carry the team to the medal.Even before that, the DFB surprisingly prematurely extended Herbert’s contract.The Canadian will remain head coach until at least after Euro 2025.
Bookmakers see it a little differently and do not evaluate the DBB team’s chances of winning the precious metal as realistic. In Tipico, Germany is only ninth among the championship favourites, with a share of 1:25. The United States leads (1:1.9), followed by Canada (1:6.5), France (1:9), Australia (1:10), Slovenia (1:13), Spain (1:13), Serbia (1): 15) and Greece (1:17).
FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023: Status
There are eight groups of four. The group winners and runners-up advance to the main round, where once again four groups are formed. The group winners and runners-up in the main round advance to the quarter-finals, followed by the semi-finals and finals. There are also placement games.
FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023: All groups and matches at a glance
Group A:
Angola
dominican republic
Filipino
Italy
|Friday, August 25, 2023
|10.00 am
|Angola
|Italy
|Friday, August 25, 2023
|2 p.m
|always. Republic
|Filipino
|Sunday, August 27, 2023
|2 p.m
|Filipino
|Angola
|Sunday, August 27, 2023
|10.00 am
|Italy
|always. Republic
|Tuesday, August 29, 2023
|10.00 am
|Angola
|always. Republic
|Tuesday, August 29, 2023
|2 p.m
|Filipino
|Italy
Group B:
South Sudan
Serbia
China
Puerto Rico
|Saturday, August 26, 2023
|10.00 am
|South Sudan
|Puerto Rico
|Saturday, August 26, 2023
|2 p.m
|Serbia
|China
|Monday, August 28, 2023
|10.00 am
|China
|South Sudan
|Monday, August 28, 2023
|2 p.m
|Puerto Rico
|Serbia
|Wednesday, August 30, 2023
|10.00 am
|South Sudan
|Serbia
|Wednesday, August 30, 2023
|2 p.m
|China
|Puerto Rico
Group C:
United States (USA)
Jordan
Greece
New Zealand
|Saturday, August 26, 2023
|2 p.m
|United States of America
|New Zealand
|Saturday, August 26, 2023
|10:45 a.m
|Jordan
|Greece
|Monday, August 28, 2023
|2.40 pm
|Greece
|United States of America
|Monday, August 28, 2023
|10:45 a.m
|New Zealand
|Jordan
|Wednesday, August 30, 2023
|10.40 am
|United States of America
|Jordan
|Wednesday, August 30, 2023
|2.40 pm
|Greece
|New Zealand
Group D:
Egypt
Mexico
the black Mountain
Lithuania
|Friday, August 25, 2023
|2:30 p.m
|Egypt
|Lithuania
|Friday, August 25, 2023
|10:45 a.m
|Mexico
|the black Mountain
|Sunday, August 27, 2023
|10:45 a.m
|the black Mountain
|Egypt
|Sunday, August 27, 2023
|2:30 p.m
|Lithuania
|Mexico
|Tuesday, August 29, 2023
|10:45 a.m
|Egypt
|Mexico
|Tuesday, August 29, 2023
|2:30 p.m
|the black Mountain
|Lithuania
Fifth group – “German” group:
Germany
Finland
Australia
Japan
|Friday, August 25, 2023
|2:10 p.m
|Germany
|Japan
|Friday, August 25, 2023
|10.00 am
|Finland
|Australia
|Sunday, August 27, 2023
|10.30 am
|Australia
|Germany
|Sunday, August 27, 2023
|2:10 p.m
|Japan
|Finland
|Tuesday, August 29, 2023
|9.30 am
|Germany
|Finland
|Tuesday, August 29, 2023
|1:10 p.m
|Australia
|Japan
Sixth group:
Slovenia
green head
Georgia
Venezuela
|Saturday, August 26, 2023
|1:30 p.m
|Slovenia
|Venezuela
|Saturday, August 26, 2023
|10.00 am
|green head
|Georgia
|Monday, August 28, 2023
|1:30 p.m
|Georgia
|Slovenia
|Monday, August 28, 2023
|10.00 am
|Venezuela
|green head
|Wednesday, August 30, 2023
|1:30 p.m
|Slovenia
|green head
|Wednesday, August 30, 2023
|10.00 am
|Georgia
|Venezuela
Group G:
Iran
Spain
Cote d’Ivoire
Brazil
|Saturday, August 26, 2023
|11:45 a.m
|Iran
|Brazil
|Saturday, August 26, 2023
|3.30 pm
|Spain
|Cote d’Ivoire
|Monday, August 28, 2023
|11:45 a.m
|Cote d’Ivoire
|Iran
|Monday, August 28, 2023
|3.30 pm
|Brazil
|Spain
|Wednesday, August 30, 2023
|3.30 pm
|Iran
|Spain
|Wednesday, August 30, 2023
|11:45 a.m
|Cote d’Ivoire
|Brazil
Group H:
Canada
Latvia
Lebanon
France
|Friday, August 25, 2023
|3.30 pm
|Canada
|France
|Friday, August 25, 2023
|11:15 a.m
|Latvia
|Lebanon
|Sunday, August 27, 2023
|11:45 a.m
|Lebanon
|Canada
|Sunday, August 27, 2023
|3.30 pm
|France
|Latvia
|Tuesday, August 29, 2023
|3.30 pm
|Canada
|Latvia
|Tuesday, August 29, 2023
|11:45 a.m
|Lebanon
|France
Second group stage: main round
The top two teams in each group qualify for the second group stage. There four new groups of four are formed. Teams will collect their points from the first group stage. The group winners and runners-up then move on to the knockout round.
Main round first group
The first group a
The first group b
The second group a
The second group b
|Friday, September 1, 2023
|The first group a
|The second group b
|Friday, September 1, 2023
|The first group b
|The second group a
|Sunday, September 3, 2023
|The second group a
|The second group b
|Sunday, September 3, 2023
|The first group b
|The first group a
The main round group J
The first group c
The first group d
The second group c
The second group d
|Friday, September 1, 2023
|The first group c
|The second group d
|Friday, September 1, 2023
|The first group d
|The second group c
|Sunday, September 3, 2023
|The second group c
|The second group d
|Sunday, September 3, 2023
|The first group d
|The first group c
The main round group K
The first group e
The first group f
The second group e
The second group F
|Friday, September 1, 2023
|The first group e
|The second group F
|Friday, September 1, 2023
|The first group f
|The second group e
|Sunday, September 3, 2023
|The second group e
|The second group F
|Sunday, September 3, 2023
|The first group f
|The first group a
The main round group L
The first group g
The first group h
The second group g
The second group h
|Friday, September 1, 2023
|The first group g
|The second group h
|Friday, September 1, 2023
|The first group h
|The second group g
|Sunday, September 3, 2023
|The second group g
|The second group h
|Sunday, September 3, 2023
|The first group h
|The first group g
Quarterfinals
|Tuesday 05 September 2023
|The first group I
|The second group j
|Tuesday 05 September 2023
|The first group J
|The second group I
|Wednesday 06 September 2023
|The first group K
|The second group l
|Wednesday 06 September 2023
|The first group L
|The second group K
Placement Qualifiers
|Thursday 07 September 2023
|Quarter-final loser 1
|Quarter-final loser 3
|Thursday 07 September 2023
|Quarter-final loser 2
|Quarter-final loser 4
Semi-finals
|Friday 08 September 2023
|Quarter-final winner 1
|Quarter-final winner 3
|Friday 08 September 2023
|Quarter-final winner 2
|Winner of the fourth quarter-final
Fifth place match
|Saturday 09 September 2023
|Winner Game 1
|Winner Game 2
Seventh place game
|Saturday 09 September 2023
|Loser Place Game 1
|Loser mode game 2
Third place match
|Sunday, September 10, 2023
|Semi-final loser 1
|Semi-final loser 2
last
|Sunday, September 10, 2023
|Semi-final winner 1
|Semi-final winner 2
“Internet nerd. Avid student. Zombie guru. Tv enthusiast. Coffee advocate. Social media expert. Music geek. Professional food maven. Thinker. Troublemaker.”