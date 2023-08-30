Where are the matches broadcast today on TV and live?

tz sports More sports

The Basketball World Cup is just around the corner. The DBB team is hoping for a medal. When and where are the matches held and who broadcasts them?

MUNICH – The 19th FIBA ​​World Championship will be held from August 25 to September 10. Three countries are hosting the tournament this year: Japan, the Philippines and Indonesia are co-hosts. The games are divided into three arenas in the Philippines. In addition to the Philippine Arena in Bocaoi, the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City and the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila also serve as venues. The teams also play at the Okinawa Arena in Okinawa, Japan and at the Indonesia Arena in Jakarta, Indonesia.

FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023: Who will broadcast the matches on TV and live?

purple sport. As with EM, the broadcast provider has secured the rights again. Fans can look forward to free games from the DBB team. On the other hand, games without German participation can only be received through subscription. However, it cannot be ruled out that certain games will continue to be shown on TV for free, especially Germany matches. Due to its huge popularity, RTL acquired a sub-license during the European Championships and showed some German matches live.

FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023: What are Germany’s chances?

It should be a medal. After all, there was a bronze at the European Championships. national coach Gordon Herbert He gets excited when he talks about young basketball star Franz Wagner. “He has a huge impact on our game. With him and Dennis we can have a two-headed monster,” said the 64-year-old. Wagner is the only 21-year-old and experienced captain Dennis Schroeder (29) the hope of the team. It is assumed that They carry the team to the medal.Even before that, the DFB surprisingly prematurely extended Herbert’s contract.The Canadian will remain head coach until at least after Euro 2025.

Bookmakers see it a little differently and do not evaluate the DBB team’s chances of winning the precious metal as realistic. In Tipico, Germany is only ninth among the championship favourites, with a share of 1:25. The United States leads (1:1.9), followed by Canada (1:6.5), France (1:9), Australia (1:10), Slovenia (1:13), Spain (1:13), Serbia (1): 15) and Greece (1:17).

The chemistry between Germany coach Gordon Herbert (right) and player Dennis Schroeder is just right. © Soren Staci/DPA

FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023: Status

There are eight groups of four. The group winners and runners-up advance to the main round, where once again four groups are formed. The group winners and runners-up in the main round advance to the quarter-finals, followed by the semi-finals and finals. There are also placement games.

FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023: All groups and matches at a glance

Group A:

Angola

dominican republic

Filipino

Italy

Friday, August 25, 2023 10.00 am Angola Italy Friday, August 25, 2023 2 p.m always. Republic Filipino Sunday, August 27, 2023 2 p.m Filipino Angola Sunday, August 27, 2023 10.00 am Italy always. Republic Tuesday, August 29, 2023 10.00 am Angola always. Republic Tuesday, August 29, 2023 2 p.m Filipino Italy

Group B:

South Sudan

Serbia

China

Puerto Rico

Saturday, August 26, 2023 10.00 am South Sudan Puerto Rico Saturday, August 26, 2023 2 p.m Serbia China Monday, August 28, 2023 10.00 am China South Sudan Monday, August 28, 2023 2 p.m Puerto Rico Serbia Wednesday, August 30, 2023 10.00 am South Sudan Serbia Wednesday, August 30, 2023 2 p.m China Puerto Rico

Group C:

United States (USA)

Jordan

Greece

New Zealand

Saturday, August 26, 2023 2 p.m United States of America New Zealand Saturday, August 26, 2023 10:45 a.m Jordan Greece Monday, August 28, 2023 2.40 pm Greece United States of America Monday, August 28, 2023 10:45 a.m New Zealand Jordan Wednesday, August 30, 2023 10.40 am United States of America Jordan Wednesday, August 30, 2023 2.40 pm Greece New Zealand

Group D:

Egypt

Mexico

the black Mountain

Lithuania

Friday, August 25, 2023 2:30 p.m Egypt Lithuania Friday, August 25, 2023 10:45 a.m Mexico the black Mountain Sunday, August 27, 2023 10:45 a.m the black Mountain Egypt Sunday, August 27, 2023 2:30 p.m Lithuania Mexico Tuesday, August 29, 2023 10:45 a.m Egypt Mexico Tuesday, August 29, 2023 2:30 p.m the black Mountain Lithuania See also German volleyball players lose their second match in the World Cup | sports news

Fifth group – “German” group:

Germany

Finland

Australia

Japan

Friday, August 25, 2023 2:10 p.m Germany Japan Friday, August 25, 2023 10.00 am Finland Australia Sunday, August 27, 2023 10.30 am Australia Germany Sunday, August 27, 2023 2:10 p.m Japan Finland Tuesday, August 29, 2023 9.30 am Germany Finland Tuesday, August 29, 2023 1:10 p.m Australia Japan

Sixth group:

Slovenia

green head

Georgia

Venezuela

Saturday, August 26, 2023 1:30 p.m Slovenia Venezuela Saturday, August 26, 2023 10.00 am green head Georgia Monday, August 28, 2023 1:30 p.m Georgia Slovenia Monday, August 28, 2023 10.00 am Venezuela green head Wednesday, August 30, 2023 1:30 p.m Slovenia green head Wednesday, August 30, 2023 10.00 am Georgia Venezuela

Group G:

Iran

Spain

Cote d’Ivoire

Brazil

Saturday, August 26, 2023 11:45 a.m Iran Brazil Saturday, August 26, 2023 3.30 pm Spain Cote d’Ivoire Monday, August 28, 2023 11:45 a.m Cote d’Ivoire Iran Monday, August 28, 2023 3.30 pm Brazil Spain Wednesday, August 30, 2023 3.30 pm Iran Spain Wednesday, August 30, 2023 11:45 a.m Cote d’Ivoire Brazil

Group H:

Canada

Latvia

Lebanon

France

Friday, August 25, 2023 3.30 pm Canada France Friday, August 25, 2023 11:15 a.m Latvia Lebanon Sunday, August 27, 2023 11:45 a.m Lebanon Canada Sunday, August 27, 2023 3.30 pm France Latvia Tuesday, August 29, 2023 3.30 pm Canada Latvia Tuesday, August 29, 2023 11:45 a.m Lebanon France

Second group stage: main round

The top two teams in each group qualify for the second group stage. There four new groups of four are formed. Teams will collect their points from the first group stage. The group winners and runners-up then move on to the knockout round.

Main round first group

The first group a

The first group b

The second group a

The second group b

Friday, September 1, 2023 The first group a The second group b Friday, September 1, 2023 The first group b The second group a Sunday, September 3, 2023 The second group a The second group b Sunday, September 3, 2023 The first group b The first group a See also Fight Doping: Donald Trump signs law that could also affect Switzerland

The main round group J

The first group c

The first group d

The second group c

The second group d

Friday, September 1, 2023 The first group c The second group d Friday, September 1, 2023 The first group d The second group c Sunday, September 3, 2023 The second group c The second group d Sunday, September 3, 2023 The first group d The first group c

The main round group K

The first group e

The first group f

The second group e

The second group F

Friday, September 1, 2023 The first group e The second group F Friday, September 1, 2023 The first group f The second group e Sunday, September 3, 2023 The second group e The second group F Sunday, September 3, 2023 The first group f The first group a

The main round group L

The first group g

The first group h

The second group g

The second group h

Friday, September 1, 2023 The first group g The second group h Friday, September 1, 2023 The first group h The second group g Sunday, September 3, 2023 The second group g The second group h Sunday, September 3, 2023 The first group h The first group g

Quarterfinals

Tuesday 05 September 2023 The first group I The second group j Tuesday 05 September 2023 The first group J The second group I Wednesday 06 September 2023 The first group K The second group l Wednesday 06 September 2023 The first group L The second group K

Placement Qualifiers

Thursday 07 September 2023 Quarter-final loser 1 Quarter-final loser 3 Thursday 07 September 2023 Quarter-final loser 2 Quarter-final loser 4

Semi-finals

Friday 08 September 2023 Quarter-final winner 1 Quarter-final winner 3 Friday 08 September 2023 Quarter-final winner 2 Winner of the fourth quarter-final

Fifth place match

Saturday 09 September 2023 Winner Game 1 Winner Game 2

Seventh place game

Saturday 09 September 2023 Loser Place Game 1 Loser mode game 2

Third place match

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Semi-final loser 1 Semi-final loser 2

last