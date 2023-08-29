UEFA Champions League match YB – Haifa: Haifa players kick on the small hill

– Bernmobile buses take Haifa fans to the stadium Ahead of the second leg of the YB Champions League – Haifa at 9 p.m., Israeli fans will march through Berne. In the afternoon Haifa players can be found on the small hill.

Haifa fans storm Bernmobile buses. Photo: Jörg Spoori

About six hours before kick-off, Maccabi Haifa players can be found in downtown Bern. From the Schweizerhof Hotel, where the Israeli team is staying, the soccer players stroll down the small hill, where they play in a circle. Everything happens under the protection of the police. And this is not only located near the players.

As reported by a local reporter, there is a large police presence at the entrance to the Aarbergergasse, including water cannons. Before the big game, the Bernese cantonal police closed all stations in the canton in order to have enough staff on site in Bern.

This afternoon, Haifa fans marched from the cage tower towards the Aarbergergasse.

Four Bernmobil buses have now arrived at the Aarbergergasse, taking Haifa fans to the stadium. Within a very short period of time, the fans on the buses were gone. They shout and keep singing at it. The buses are accompanied by eight vans of the Bernese cantonal police. Haifa fans storm Bernmobile buses. Photo: Jörg Spoori The Haifa masses took over the Aarbergergasse. Fireworks explode over and over again, and sometimes even bonfires are set. Fans chime in with cheers. raucous party. The police watched from a distance. See also This is how Grizzlys Wolfsburg wants to write ice hockey history Video: Jörg Spoori Haifa fans who gathered in front of the cage tower march singing. It heads towards the Aarbergergasse. Jorg Spoori And now the largest group of Haifa fans gathered in front of the cage tower. The mood is peaceful. It appears that alcohol consumption has been limited so far. Heavy police presence on the Aarbergergasse but no mass fans. Looks like the police want the Haifa fans here. “Maccabi Haifa Meeting Point” is written on a pickup truck. But they don’t let that attract them.

jsp, either, se

