Equestrian Sports – EM Ehning Race Winner: The German team is not among the favorites – Sports

Berlin/Milan (dpa) World-class show jumper Markus Inning does not consider the German team among the favorites to win medals at the European Championships in Milan.

“I see some better teams on paper,” the three-time European team champion said ahead of the first rounds on Wednesday. “We are not as strong as we used to be.” The last of which was the team silver twice in the continental championship four years ago in Rotterdam and two years ago in Riesenbeek.

“Of course you still dream of a medal,” said Ehning. From his point of view, the favorites for the hot medals are the teams from Switzerland, the Netherlands and Great Britain. “Many countries are strong,” stressed the 49-year-old veteran from Borken.

The first competition: jumping in time

Ehning won seven medals with the team in eight European Championship appearances, including gold in 1999, 2003 and 2005. He also won the individual bronze medal in Donaueschingen twenty years ago. At the Ipodromo San Siro this week, he rides Ihning Stargold, with whom he won the Aachen Grand Prix at the start of July.

Other squad members at Milan are Gerrit Nyberg from Sindenhorst with Penn, Jana Wargers (Emsdeten) with Limbridge and Philip Weishaupt (Reisenbeek) with Zendaya. Christian Kukuk (Reisenbeek) rides for Mumbai as a rookie single. The first competition is the time jump on Wednesday, the first of three partial tests for the team competition.

