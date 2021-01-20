MLB Free Agency: Angels agree with leftist Jose Quintana’s signature

USATSI



The Los Angeles Angels They agreed to sign a free agent, Ramy left-handed starting Jose QuintanaAnd the Ken Rosenthal reports from The Athletic. The deal is for a year and $ 8 million, Tim Brown reports from Yahoo Sports.

Quintana, who turns 32 in just a few days, missed nearly the entire last season after an injury he sustained while cutting his thumb while washing dishes. He was only able to return for 10 rounds late in the season, increasing his speed slightly and scoring 12.

Signing with the angels, Quintana meets manager Joe Madon, with whom he played Cubs Once traded there in July 2017 through the end of the 2019 season. Quintana from All-Star in 2016, was very good for the Cubs after the deal in 2017, but his production declined for the next two seasons overall. There were bright spots, sure, but it wasn’t nearly the same pitcher with the cubs as White socks.

On 171 rounds in 2019, Quintana dropped to 4.68 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and saw 152 hits for 46 runs.

Perhaps ending almost the whole year of 2020 will improve Quintana’s performance in 2021. It’s tough but there is definitely an opportunity.

Depending on how things are shaken Miss me, Angels have a perfectly acceptable six-man turnover at this point. Not necessarily in that order, but here’s a look at how he has changed – especially if they want to make Ohtani a player once a week to help his transition to play on the field.

The Angels were 26-34 last season and their biggest problem was starting to pitch (5.52 ERA start). Growth from Canning, more work for Barria and adding Quintana – along with whatever they get from Ohtani – is where they’ll need to improve in 2021.