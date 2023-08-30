Football – Dortmund – US National Team Coach: I haven’t spoken to Reyna since the World Cup – Sports

Dortmund (dpa) – US national team coach Gregg Berhalter said that he has not spoken with Borussia Dortmund national team player Giovanni Reyna since the World Cup finals in Qatar. “It’s not like you pick up the phone and say, ‘Dude, this is the way it’s going to go,'” Berhalter told Vanity Fair. There is work to be done. The relationship between the coach and the attacking player is complex.

Berhalter, who coached the national team until the end of last year, was reappointed by the federation as coach in June. His departure in the winter was accompanied by a quarrel between him and Rena’s parents. Among other things, they accused Berhalter of downplaying an incident in the early 1990s in which he kicked his current wife, Rosalind, in the legs after an argument. Berhalter admitted this and confirmed that he regretted the incident. Meanwhile, Danielle Reyna, Giovanni Reyna’s mother, said Berhalter’s comments would “significantly reduce” the abuse on the night in question.

At the World Cup finals in Qatar, Berhalter publicly announced that a player was about to be suspended for apparent listlessness. This was Rina. At the time, he was disappointed that internal information released by the national team had become public.

Berhalter remains confident he can find a way to work constructively with Reina. “We both want the United States to win the World Cup and be very successful,” he said. Now it’s about “finding a way we can work together to make this happen.” The United States will host the 2026 World Cup along with Mexico and Canada.

20-year-old Rina recently missed BVB due to injury. He has yet to play any competitive matches this season.

