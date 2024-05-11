May 11, 2024

Rogue Prince of Persia: Release Has Been Delayed and It’s Your Mother’s Fault!

Evil Empire actually wanted to delight us with a new branch of the Prince of Persia series soon. However, something is getting in the way and that’s why the release has now been postponed. The studio cites your mother as the reason, for example – but it also cites another rogue who’s making a big splash right now.

2024 is definitely a good year for Prince of Persia fans. It wasn’t until January when Ubisoft released the classic Metroidvania game with Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, and then came the surprise announcement of The Rogue Prince of Persia, which his colleague Sascha was actually able to play and was very impressed with.

Unsurprisingly, the latter is a roguelite with a Persian prince in the lead role and Ubisoft has brought in a studio more than capable of joining in. Evil Empire has made a name for itself in the past, for example, with the genre-defining Dead Cells and its expansion Return to Castlevania.

The Rogue Prince of Persia was actually supposed to be released next week, on May 15, 2024. But nothing will happen now, as evidenced by the studio’s statement. This is completely understandable, but he also uses strange justifications and blames a lot of mothers.

Here’s what he had to say: “It’s been a crazy week for us! It started with the release of a little game called Hades 2 – maybe you’ve heard of it? When we saw everyone and their mothers playing it (and so did our team and (their mothers)) we decided to let people enjoy before the release of Rogue Prince of Persia “

However, publication should not be postponed for several weeks. Evil Empire promises to release The Rogue Prince of Persia in May 2024, with a follow-up scheduled for release in the coming days.

Rogue Prince of Persia – Trailer

