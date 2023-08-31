US Open 2023: Stefanos Tsitsipas already out – second round defeat to Swiss qualifier Dominik Stricker

Swiss Dominik Stricker caused the first major upset at the US Open in New York.

The 21-year-old qualifier defeated world number seven Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in a thrilling marathon match 7:5, 6:7 (2:7), 6:7 (5:7), 7:6 (8:6). . 6:3 He moved to the third round for the first time in his third Grand Slam.

The favorite came close to victory in the fourth set when he served for the match at 5:3, but suffered a break. In the tie-break he was only two points away from winning the match with scores of 5:4, 5:5 and 6:6. But Stricker held his nerve. The Swiss showed two strong serves and Tsitsipas committed two backhand errors.

Stryker is speechless after the victory

An exhausted Stricker said afterwards: “I felt good from the start. It was a tough fight, but I feel great. I’m speechless.”

It was also his first win over a top ten player. In the second round of qualifying, Stricker had to avoid a match point to beat Spaniard Pablo Lamas Ruiz with a score of 6:7 (2:7), 6:4, 7:6 (13:11).

Tsitsipas, who reached the final of the Australian Open at the beginning of the year, did not reach the second week of the tournament in New York in six appearances.

Stricker, who has already received $191,000 in prize money for reaching the third round, will now face Benjamin Ponzi (France) or Christopher Eubanks (USA/No. 30).