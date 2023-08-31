High-profile sports celebrities at Nuremberg Airport – “All Blacks” plane landing

Homepage Bavaria Nuremberg and Franconia

The All Blacks, New Zealand’s rugby team, recently arrived in Nuremberg at Albrecht Dürer Airport. © Christian Albrecht

They are one of the most famous and best national rugby teams in the world: the “All Blacks” from New Zealand. You are currently a guest in Germany.

NUREMBERG – IMPORTANT VISITORS IN NUREMBERG: On Sunday 27 August, the New Zealand national rugby team arrived at Albrecht Dürer Airport in Nuremberg. The airport writes this in a current press release. Sports stars visit the Adidas training center in Herzogenaurach.

Sports stars in Nuremberg: The All Blacks land at the airport

The Rugby Union World Cup begins in France on September 8. Naturally, the All Blacks are also in attendance, the famous New Zealand national team, and with 2019 champions South Africa, the world champions’ record total of three titles.

In order to prepare for the tournament, the All Blacks held their training camp in Herzogenaurach – in the middle of sporting goods giant Adidas. The journey is now complete – the rugby stars arrived in Nuremberg on Sunday, Albrecht Dürer Airport in Nuremberg said in a press release.

The All Blacks arrived on a chartered plane from Great Britain, accompanied by a television crew

According to the press release, the All Blacks arrived from Great Britain on a chartered plane. There was also a television team, and the New Zealand television station Television New Zealand (tvnz) accompanied the team. At the same airport, the stars took some photos with their fans before heading to Herzogenaurach. Let’s see if the training camp in Middle Franconia will bring luck to the Stars. (Fahz)

