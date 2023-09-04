Formula 1: Strong rejection from your boss! The star has to re-plan for the future

Will the rumor mill finally calm down? There have been persistent rumors in Formula 1 for weeks that Lando Norris could leave McLaren. New team appointed: Red Bull Racing.

There the young Briton will form a real duo with Max Verstappen. The Formula 1 World Champion recently sparked rumors himself. Now McLaren team boss Zak Brown speaks out.

Formula 1: The change for Norris has been canceled!

Along with Verstappen, Norris is currently one of the hottest stocks in racing. Quite a few experts see him as a future world champion – if he has the right car. Only Red Bull will currently be an option. Norris and Verstappen are also great friends.

However, the McLaren driver still has a contract with the team from Woking until 2025. And CEO Zak Brown has absolutely no intention of parting ways with his protégé. Lando will drive for McLaren until 2025. “Absolutely,” Brawn now announces on Motorsport-Total.com.

McLaren doesn’t want to change

Brown confirms that Norris is not for sale. Even a princely transfer or concession regarding engine delivery from 2026 cannot change this. This makes it clear: Norris should refrain from making a premature change to Formula 1 at this time.

He himself recently indicated that he would be open to a change of scenery in the future – especially if he was sitting next to Verstappen. But for now he will remain alongside Oscar Piastri in the Orange Racer.

Formula 1: McLaren on the rise

Who knows, maybe this isn’t the worst idea after all. Because McLaren has been on the rise for weeks. In Great Britain and Hungary, Norris reached the podium in second place, and his teammate now contributes regularly to the Constructors’ Championship.

The truth is that Red Bull continues to closely follow Lando Norris’ career path – whether dismissively or not. Those responsible for Helmut Marko and Christian Horner publicly praise him. The last word in Formula 1 may not have been spoken yet.