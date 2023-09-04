Jessica Marks takes home the WSOP women’s online bracelet

The German poker community is celebrating its first win at the 2023 World Series of Online Poker. Jessica Marks won the $500 Women’s Championship at GGPoker over the weekend and celebrated her first WSOP gold bracelet along with $16,612 in prize money.
In the decisive second round of the match, Marks, who plays from Austria, made a dramatic comeback. With just 21 big blinds, she finished 29th with 36 players and was also one of the short stackers at the final table. In addition, the final table was with Vanessa Cady (9th) of Canada, Susie Williamson (8th) and Emilia Riot (5th) of Great Britain as well as the fifth place finisher from the WSOP Women’s World Series of Poker in Las Vegas, Maria Dvorkin (4th). From Israel, very busy. Marks had to settle for Mincash ($1,601) in Las Vegas this summer, but he was unstoppable online. In the last singles match, she completed the victory over Russian Julia Bondarov, who had been in the lead for a long time.
However, the tour was disappointing for Jessica Tussel. The Austrian won the WSOP Women’s World Series of Poker in Las Vegas in 2022 and had the great opportunity to be the first player to combine live bracelets with online bracelets. The starting position was great as I was 6th, but not much was achieved, so I eventually ended up 18th for $902 in prize money.
Women’s $500 WSOP Online $500 Results:
1. Jessica “Potferstein” Marks (Germany) $16,612
2. Julia “Bulochka2022” Bondarov (Russia) $12,457
3- Zhanna “Ziloro” Hodovanec (Poland) $9,341
4- Mary Kentak Dvorkin (Israel) $7,005
5. Emilia Riot (United Kingdom) $5,253
6. Xinwen “Chris Baby” Zhang (China) $3,939
7- Carla “MickChecker” Assis Palma (Brazil) $2,954
8. Suzie “Suzie_Poker” Williamson (UK) $2,215
9- Vanessa “Niffler” Cady (Canada) $1,661
