Jessica Marks takes home the WSOP women’s online bracelet

In the decisive second round of the match, Marks, who plays from Austria, made a dramatic comeback. With just 21 big blinds, she finished 29th with 36 players and was also one of the short stackers at the final table. In addition, the final table was with Vanessa Cady (9th) of Canada, Susie Williamson (8th) and Emilia Riot (5th) of Great Britain as well as the fifth place finisher from the WSOP Women’s World Series of Poker in Las Vegas, Maria Dvorkin (4th). From Israel, very busy. Marks had to settle for Mincash ($1,601) in Las Vegas this summer, but he was unstoppable online. In the last singles match, she completed the victory over Russian Julia Bondarov, who had been in the lead for a long time.