Basketball World Cup Germany – Slovenia live broadcast: Return after a fierce fight!

The last group match will be held in the intermediate round of the 2023 FIBA ​​World Cup. The first match, between Germany and Slovenia, is a fight for first place in Group K. Both teams have already qualified to the quarter-finals.

In Slovenia, Germany will face one of the biggest stars of all time in the 2023 FIBA ​​World Cup. Luka Doncic is considered one of the best players in the NBA as well as in the world. DBB’s main task will be to get him out of the game in the best way possible.

Basketball World Cup 2023: Germany – Slovenia live

You can get all the information about the confrontation between Germany and Slovenia in the 2023 FIBA ​​World Cup here in our live feed!

Germany – Slovenia 100:71 (11:25, 38:34, 68:52)

+++ Live tape update +++

After the game ends: amazing! In fact, favorites USA lose to Lithuania and finish only second in their group. This also has consequences for the DBB team. NBA stars from the United States now threaten in a potential semi-final. In the quarter-finals, Germany will face Latvia first on Wednesday.

end: After initial difficulties and a somewhat strange quarrel within the team, Germany eventually won clearly over the Slovenes. This means that DBB moves into the quarter-finals undefeated. It is against the runner-up of Group L.

39′: Now it’s clear! Germany closes the bag here.

35′: Germany defends its progress. There’s still about five minutes to go.

End of the third quarter: Germany enters the final quarter with a steady lead. Now they just have to make it last.

26′: This is a code for the game path! Bonga steals the ball from Doncic and responds, raising the score to 59:42. Highest progress in the game.

25′: Germany have finally found their rhythm, and the threes are falling. DBB pulls back a little for the first time.

21′: It continues into the third quarter. Can Germany get their next win here and secure the group win?

End of the second quarter: The German team shook off the brutal brawl that occurred in the first quarter and made an impressive comeback in the second quarter. DBB enters the break with a 4-point lead.

19′: Shortly before the end of the first half, Germany took the lead again for the first time. DBB has turned things around. Important comeback!

16′: Germany is back in the game. Bonga scores the three and reduces the gap to four points.

12′: DBB seems to have caught up and is finally scoring again. But the Germans had not yet found their rhythm.

End of the first quarter: After the problems during the timeout, Germany was completely out of control. Slovenia withdraws early

7′: Now the game is slipping from Germany’s hands. 19:11 for Slovenia.

5′: Slovenia advances and Germany takes a time out. Then there is a lot of noise in the German team. First, Daniel Theis and Dennis Schroder clash, then the star quarrels with coach Gordon Herbert. That was quite a strange sight.

2′: The first bit of good news: Dennis Schröder is on the field and doesn’t appear to be having any problems.

warning: Let’s go! Bonga immediately gets the first points for Germany.

1:02 PM: Now the chants and then we can finally begin!

12.55 pm: The Stars throw the last baskets and the match begins after a quarter of an hour.

12.30 pm: Update from Franz Wagner and Dennis Schröder: Franz Wagner will not be on the pitch against Slovenia either. A return can only be expected in the quarter-finals at the earliest. On the other hand, Dennis Schröder is warming up with the team and a deployment seems possible.

12:27 PM: A quick look at the other encounter in the German group: Australia defeated Georgia 100:84 and ended up in third place. For both teams, it’s just a matter of placement games. The dream of getting a medal was shattered.

11:44 AM: The big question for DBB ahead of the duel is: what about Franz Wagner and Dennis Schröder? Wagner has been absent since the first match of the World Cup due to an ankle injury. Schroeder injured his back in the duel with Georgia, but was able to train. The national coach left it open whether the two players would be there or not against Slovenia.

10:01 AM: Doncic will be very difficult to control. One guy who will likely focus on defensive work is Isaac Bonga. He himself said before the match: “The good thing is that this is not the first time I have played against him,” said the 23-year-old, but he also stressed: “Even if you are a strong defensive player, I want you to have the killer instinct to stop someone.” Alone, you have to deal with it as a team.

9:36 AM: When it comes to Slovenia’s opponents, superstar Luka Doncic has the upper hand. Even now he is the distinguished man among Slovenians. Averaging 27.3 points per game, he is currently the most successful pitcher in the entire World Cup.

8:42 AM: Given the uncertain group, “it doesn’t matter if we’re first or second,” national team coach Gordon Herbert said. “We can’t just take care of ourselves. Then we’ll see what happens on Sunday night.”

8:37 AM: It is not possible to say in advance whether first or second place is the better choice. In Group L, the four teams (Spain, Canada, Brazil and Latvia) are tied on points. Only in the final group match will it be determined who will finish where. Everything is still possible.

You may also be interested in:

8:25 AM: For DBB, it’s about winning the group today. The winner of the Germany-Slovenia match will qualify for the quarter-finals as the group winner. However, both teams definitely qualified for the next round.

Sunday, September 3 at 8:11 am: Hello and welcome to the final group match of the intermediate round of the 2023 FIBA ​​Basketball World Cup. Today, Germany meets Slovenia. We’ll keep you updated on the live stream.