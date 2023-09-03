Broadcast on free TV, live stream and schedule

The 2023 FIBA ​​Basketball World Cup is almost here. Ran provides information about the tournament, individual groups, German national team chances, TV broadcasts and live broadcasts. From August 25 to September 10, the best countries in the world will compete for the FIBA ​​World Championship title. The tournament will be held in the Philippines, Indonesia and Japan. In the middle of the 2023 FIBA ​​World Cup: Germany’s national team turns on coach Gordon Herbert. Last year, the team led by captain Dennis Schröder won a bronze medal at the European Championships and now wants to repeat this success. There will be no NBA star Maxi Kleber, who was criticized by Schroder and decided not to participate in the World Cup.

FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 live today: Will the games be broadcast on free-to-air TV and live streaming? The broadcast rights to the World Cup are owned by Magenta Sport. German games are shown for free on TV or in the app, a subscription is required for the remaining games. the The most prominent matches of the German national team It will be available after the matches on ran.de and also on the Magenta Sport website.

FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023: Who are the players in the German national team? Shortly before the start of the World Cup, DBB coach Herbert had to remove two players from his team and decided to remove Oscar da Silva (Barcelona) and Leon Scratch (Paris Basketball). The final composition of the German national team: See also These are the decisions made on Thursday Dennis Schröder (Toronto Raptors), Franz Wagner, Moritz Wagner (Orlando Magic), Daniel Theis (Indiana Pacers), Maudou Luo, Johannes Voigtmann (Olympia Milan), Justus Holatz (Olympia Ljubljana), David Kramer (Fundacion CB Granada). Johannes Thiemann (Alba Berlin), Isak Bonga, Andreas Obst and Nils Giffe (all Bayern Munich players)

Basketball World Cup 2023: Who are the German national team’s competitors in the preliminary round? In the group stage, Germany will face Japan first in Season E before facing Australia and Finland.

Basketball World Cup 2023: Who are the competitors in the second round? In the intermediate round, DBB will face Georgia and Slovenia. Australia are still in the group, but Schroeder and Co. have already met the team from Down Under in the group stage. That’s why there’s no rematch. September 1, 10:30 AM: Germany – Georgia 100:73 to read the live tape

September 3, 1:10 pm: Germany – Slovenia (live broadcast)

Basketball World Cup: The most important things in a nutshell

FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023: What do the individual groups look like in the preliminary round and what is the situation? 32 teams will compete against each other in the next eight groups of four teams in the preliminary round. Group A: Angola, Dominican Republic, Philippines, Italy

Group Two: South Sudan, Serbia, China, Puerto Rico

Group Three: United States of America, Jordan, Greece, New Zealand

Group Four: Egypt, Mexico, Montenegro, Lithuania

Group Five: Germany, Finland, Australia, Japan

Group Six: Slovenia, Cape Verde, Georgia, Venezuela

Group Seven: Iran, Spain, Ivory Coast, Brazil

Group H: Canada, Latvia, Lebanon, France See also 400m relay final - frustrating sprint relay The top two teams each season qualify for the second group stage, where they meet the first and second placed teams from another preliminary group. If Germany qualifies for Group E, DBB will play against the top two teams from Group F. Points will be captured from the preliminary round. After the second group stage, in which the two best-placed teams again survive, knockout matches are held. The quarter-finals and semi-finals follow first, before the third-place match and final conclude the World Cup on 10 September.

FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Live: In which arenas will the tournament be held? A total of five halls or arenas in three different cities will serve as venues. These are the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City, and the Mall of Asia Arena in Metro Manila. In Japan, the match is played at the Okinawa Arena in Okinawa, and in Indonesia, it is played at the Indonesia Arena in Jakarta.