Hideki Matsuyama wins the MA in Augusta

April 12, 2021
Eileen Curry

MWith the legendary green jacket over his body, Hideki Matsuyama threw his arms into the air and enjoyed the applause for his historic victory at the Augusta Masters Tournament. As the first Japanese in history, the 29-year-old won a major championship on Sunday. He said, somewhat shyly and with the help of an interpreter, before adding in English: “I am honored and delighted to win the outstanding Augusta National Award.”

Immediately after the last blow, he hugged the can in the 18th green of Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia, USA, wiping his eyes several times on the way to the club. After a final 73rd round in the tough 72nd round, Matsuyama won a total of 278 strokes, ahead of American and Masters Will Zalatores (279) and compatriots Jordan Speth and Zander Scheufele (281 each).

As a commemorative trophy, Matsuyama received the legendary green winner’s jacket from his predecessor Dustin Johnson, and the additional trophy and prize money of approximately US $ 2 million. For the Japanese, this was the sixth success of the American Tour – a success that made him very lucky in his homeland. The last courses at the start of the week can be seen right there on Monday mornings. TBS commentator cried after the decisive blow.

“I hope to be a pioneer”

“Congratulations on this great achievement for you and your country,” tweeted Tiger Woods, a five-time Masters champion, who has yet to start his car accident. “This historic victory of themasters will affect the entire golf world.” One of Matsuyama’s first comments on CBS was, “I hope to be a pioneer that many other Japanese will follow. I hope I can open the gates.”

