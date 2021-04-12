Billionaire Lawrence Stroll offers Mont-Tremblant Racecourse for sale

Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll is offering a former Formula 1 racetrack in Mont-Tremblant, Canada for sale.

This was mentioned by the specialist magazine “Le Guide de l’auto”. The course in Quebec was where the Canadian Grand Prix of First Class was held in 1968 and 1970.

The Billionaire Stroll took over the road in 2000, and several modernization measures have been taken since then in order to adapt the track to current FIA standards. A new timing tower and medical facilities have also been added.

According to “Le Guide de l’auto”, the local government estimates the total value of 123 hectares to be US $ 8.5 million. Offers can be submitted until April 15th.

According to the tender, the line is “fully functional” and provides “further development opportunities”. There are concerns among local residents that the road may be demolished in favor of new residential buildings.

The Canadian Kart Championship is currently held in Mont-Tremblant, and the facility is also the headquarters of several car and motorcycle clubs.

The Canadian Grand Prix has been held since 1961 and in the early years it is mostly held in Moosport Park. Only in 1968 and 1970 did Formula 1 escape to Mont-Tremblant, and Denny Hulme and Jacky Ickx were named winners. The Formula 1 team has been a guest to Montreal since 1978.