Bayern Munich – Heiner assumes Flick will fulfill his contract – sport

Bayern Munich, coach: President Herbert Heiner expects Hansi Flick to continue coaching Bayern Munich in the coming seasons. When asked if Flick will fulfill his contract, which runs until 2023, Hayner said in a televised interview on Sunday. Sky 90: “I’m sure about that”. The former Adidas boss pointed out his past in business. “I used to fulfill contracts,” said the 66-year-old, who was Ole Hoeness’s successor as president for a year and a half. Flick is the front-runner for outgoing national coach Joachim Low, who will take up the summer.

When asked about the difficult relationship between Flick and Sports Director Hasan Salih Hamidic, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Heiner, spoke of an “alleged conflict” https://www.sueddeutsche.de/sport/ Hainer. “They don’t have to be fans either, the important thing is that they work together professionally and for the success of Bayern Munich.” They both will. Internally, the relationship in the club is intact.

Swimming: With an annual world record in the 400-meter freestyle, two-time world champion Florian Willbrook sent a signal to the international swimming competition nearly 100 days before the Olympics. In qualifying in his hometown Magdeburg, the 23-year-old broke the Olympic standard on his branch road in 3: 44.35 minutes. His coaching colleague Lukas Märtens, 19, also fell short of the time required.

“This is a nice new time, I am also very satisfied with the result in the finals. Having that speed is a good prerequisite for long distances,” said Wilbrook, who has previously covered the 1500 and 800 meters in open water. He qualified for the more than ten kilometer race. 18-year-old Isabel Goose (Magdeburg), who won a personal best in 4: 06.11 minutes, also remained below the Olympic standard for the 400m freestyle. Over 1500 meters, Celine Ridder (Neckarsulm) scored the Tokyo goal in 16: 09.00.

Rowing, EM: Germany’s eight team suffered a bitter setback at the start of the Olympic season and missed the ninth European title in a row. The pioneer of the German Rowing Federation (DRV) had to settle for fourth place in Varese / Italy when Great Britain won the Olympic champion. World champion Oliver Ziedler (Ingolstadt) won the gold medal for the second time in his career.

The eighth, who recently became the three-time world champion in a row, dominated the race in the first 1,000 meters, but fell behind the second-placed Romanians and the Netherlands in the final race. For the German show boat, this was the first bankruptcy in final races in title fights since the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio.

Ziedler did not give the opportunity to compete and won by half a boat over last year’s winner, Ambassador Nielsen (Denmark) and Polish Natan Wijerzeki-يمimchik. The outstanding kid switched from swimming to rowing in 2016 and became the world and European champion only three years later. Jason Osborne and Jonathan Rommelman (Mainz / Krefeld) won the silver medal as in the previous year. The duo, who won EM gold in 2019, landed a lightweight double-oar in the final behind world champion Ireland and clinched their first medal of the day for DRV in Olympic seasons. The women’s quadrilateral also won the bronze medal.

DRV athletes competed in twelve of the 14 Olympic classes in Varese, with six boats reaching the Finals. At the European Championships last year, the German rowers won gold once and silver three times.

Basketball, NBA: Dennis Schroeder and the Los Angeles Lakers challenged individual problems to their 33rd win this season in the North American Basketball League. The NBA champion defeated Saturday’s (local time) at Brooklyn Nets Stadium at 126: 101 and is still in Annex 5 of the Western Conference. With LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Mark Gasol, Wesley Matthews and Kyle Cosma, quite a few of the best players were missing. The guests accepted the fight anyway and stayed ahead for long periods. The focus was on Schroeder, who didn’t just attract attention due to his 19 points. After a dispute between Brunswick and Kyrie Irving, the professional Nets were knocked off the field in the third quarter. A very important scene, because the Lakers pulled out soon after thanks to a 15-2 lead and the decision was made at this point.

To Schroeder, it was clear: “That was the best win of the season. We fought and threw us.” The Toronto Raptors set a new club record in a 135–115 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers led by Isaiah Hartenstein, scoring 87 points in the first half. The German midfield could not prevent defeat despite having twelve points. Isaac Bonga did not score any points in the Washington Wizards’ 106: 134 bankruptcy in the Phoenix Suns in just over four minutes.

Football, DFB: Dirk Zingler, president of Bundesliga 1. FC Union, has strongly criticized the German Football Association (DFB) and supports the resignation of Oliver Bierhoff and Joachim Loew ahead of the European Championship. “From my point of view, it’s a disastrous and embarrassing picture. The German federation is hopelessly divided at the top and therefore has no leadership,” said the Berlin club president. The photo is on Sunday.

The national team is an example of the union’s problems. “I think it takes a whole new start in terms of people to be able to initiate real changes,” Zengler said. “This is why I belong to a large group of football fans in Germany who think it would be right that Oliver Bierhoff and Jughi Luv had made this new start possible before EM. It would not diminish their undisputed advantages in recent years, but add Other. “

After losing 2–1 to North Macedonia in a World Cup qualifier, Loew ruled out personal consequences before announcing his retirement as a national coach after the World Cup.

In the context of the upcoming UEFA Champions League reform, President Zingler called on representatives of Germany in the executive branch of UEFA and the European Club Association (ECA) to adopt a negative stance. This should be “brave and show a clear advantage. Even if you know you can no longer block this or that, but at least you can show the fans in this country a clear standing that listens to and respects them,” said club president Berliner.

UEFA wants to make a decision on the reform of the European Cup on April 19. Among other things, it is related to the formula in which the Champions League will be played from 2024. The suggestion is on the table that 36 teams should play instead of the previous 32 teams. The number of matches in the season will increase dramatically.