YB plays Cluj after an early handicap against the wall while in the playoffs

YB beat Cluj by deserved 3:1. picture:

Corner stone

The Young Boys are not giving the CFR Cluj a playoff chance for a place in the UEFA Champions League playoffs. Bernie still has to overcome one hurdle to participate in the Champions League for the second time since 2018.

In the second leg of the third preliminary round, they beat Cluj in Bern after an early deficit 3-1. The last hurdle for YB to overcome in the next two weeks is Ferencvaros Budapest. The traditional club has been the last three consecutive champions of Hungary. Ferencváros defeated Slavia Prague in the third qualifying round. This time Bernese will play in Vankedorf first.

Recently, the champion of the Swiss series has struggled in scoring goals. There is no home goal against the rookie GC, no goal in Sion. In Wankdorf against the Romanian champions, Bernays fell behind in the fourth minute after a fatal error by Michel Eibecher. Already in Cluj they scored the goal in the fourth minute. In fact, despite the support of over 21,000 Wankdorf fans, they seemed unsettled in the first 20 minutes.

YB beat Cluj 3-1 after goals from Sepacho (2) and Momi Njamaleo in front of more than 20,000 spectators and is in the Champions League qualifiers 💛🖤 There the Young Boys will meet Ferencvaros Budapest, and the first leg will take place next week in Bern. #BSCYB #YBCLUJ #UCL pic.twitter.com/CncBESnNnW – BSC Young Boys (BSC_YB) August 10, 2021

YB is like a bottle of ketchup

But one goal had the effect of a bottle of ketchup. After equalizing with a close-range header from Jordan Sepacho, the youngsters suddenly played as they have in recent years when they dominated the Premier League as they pleased. Exactly 120 seconds later, Nicholas Mommy Ngamaleo hit the ball from the edge of the penalty area with a full left-footed shot under the crossbar. Before the break, Sepacho made himself a double scorer in the preparations for Mishak Eliya.

Siebatcheu used a great diving head to make it 1:1. picture:

Corner stone

control after the break

In the second half of the second leg against Slovan Bratislava they almost gave up a 3-0 lead, this time Berners left no doubts in the second half. Instead, they came up with more good scoring opportunities. Elijah hit the post shortly after the end of the first half. After a red yellow card, Cluj outnumbered by the 67th minute. From there only YB played. It was in contrast to the last stage of the European League last December, when Bernie scored two goals in stoppage time and won 2-1.

In these already very important first weeks of the season, the failings of the injured top performers are huge, even for the Young Boys and their wide squad. Bernese’s team have been able to adapt to the long-term absences of Fabian Lustenberger and Jean-Pierre Nesmi over the course of the months. But since last week, David von Palmos and Sandro Lauper have also been out for so long that they will not be able to play in the European Cup qualifiers. Von Ballmoos has recently been playing excellent in goal, and Lauper has been able to stabilize a central defense that hasn’t always been steady on the saddle. But Guillaume Faivre showed a good match against Cluj and the Camara/Zeseger duo did more than satisfactorily.

cable

Young Boys – Cluj 3:1 (3:1)

21’145 Zoshawar. – SR Cakir (TUR). – Slit: 4. Al-Omrani 0: 1. 23 – Sepacho (Momi Ngamaleo) 1: 1. 25 – Mommy Ngamaliu (Abecher) 2: 1. 42. Sepacho (Elijah) 3: 1.

Young Boys: Faivre. Hefti (82. Maceiras), Camara, Zesiger, Garcia; Fassnacht, Aebischer (67 Rieder), Martins (87th Sierro), Moumi Ngamaleu; Elia (Mambebe 82), Sepacho (87 Kanga).

clogArlauskis; Manya, Sestor; Bohne, Camorra; Sosik, Fofana (46. Rodriguez), Sigorgonson (46. Alibek); Diack, Imrani (77. Costach), Bown.

Notes: Young Boys without von Palmos, Lauber, Lustenberger, Nesmi and Montero (all infected). 47. Post Shot Elijah. 65. Red yellow card Paun (shooting). Warnings: 26. Sigurjonsson (false), 26. Aebischer (complaint), 57. Faivre (non-athletic), 57. Paun (complaint). 66. Hefti (wrong). 94- Alibek (unsportsmanlike behaviour).

Live stream tape for review