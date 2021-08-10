Viktorija Golubic failed in the first round in Montreal

Viktorija Golubic was eliminated in the first round of the WTA 1000 Championships in Montreal. Zurich woman loses to Paula Padusa 2:6, 3:6.
The basics in brief
- Viktorija Golubic couldn’t beat Paula Badosa in Montreal.
- The Zurich woman lost to the Spaniard 2:6, 3:6.
Viktorija Golubic could not continue her flight from the Olympics. The Zurich-based player was eliminated in the first round of the WTA 1000 Championships in Montreal, Canada. She lost to Spaniard Paula Padusa in an hour and a half 2:6, 3:6.
The 28-year-old started off with a break, but then seemed to have a lot of trouble sending it in. So it only won two out of eight service games in total. When the score was 2:2, she had the best chance of the turn, but she didn’t take two break points.
The five-year-old Spaniard was able to lead 4-2 in the next match. On the other hand, her Olympic doubles partner Belinda Bencic has decided not to travel to Canada. Many other top players also skip the tournament in Montreal.
