Sexual assault charges – Canadian police confirm charges against Ambres Formenton – Sport

Police in London, Ontario, Canada, confirmed charges against five players from Canada's 2018 U-20 World Cup squad on Monday. It relates to an incident in June 2018 where the five players were said to have sexually assaulted a woman.

One of the players is Alex Formenton, who is under contract with Ambri-Piotta but has been released for negotiations. The Leventines announced that Formenton will remain in Canada until further notice to organize his defense at trial.

The accused players also include four NHL players: Carter Hart (Philadelphia Flyers), Michael McLeod and Cale Foote (both New Jersey Devils), and Dillon Dube (Calgary Flames).

Formenton maintains his innocence

Formenton, 24, who surrendered to London police at the end of January, protested his innocence through his lawyer.

A press release from his lawyers read: “London Police have charged several players, including Alex Formenton, in connection with a complaint from 2018. Alex will vigorously defend his innocence and ask not to rush to judgment without hearing all the evidence.”

The process has begun

The other four players also protested their innocence. The first day of the trial took place on Monday in a London court. The case is scheduled to be heard again on April 30.

An initial police investigation ended in 2019 without any charges being brought. The case was then reopened. The crime also caused an uproar in Canada because the Canadian Association covered the woman's complaint under the rug by paying one million dollars.