Freiburg wins the tough match against EV Zug on penalties.Image: Cornerstone
Fribourg Gautieron wins again in central Switzerland after eight straight defeats in Zug. Swedes Lukas Wallmark and Marcus Sorensen scored in the penalty shootout as the team won 4-3.
Freiburg had previously made a mistake in the decision – in normal time, when Lucas Valmark failed in the 58th minute due to the strength of Leonardo Ginoni and the post, and in extra time in two minutes with 4 to 3 players after a Zug error.
But then the Swedes secured their first away win in Zug since 1 November 2019 on penalties, thus consolidating Freiburg's second place, now nine points behind Zug.
For about half of the match, the two teams fought almost like a playoff match, with small skirmishes, but without making a significant impact offensively. But then the knot was untied – and how.
Scorer Sorensen converts a penalty kick for Friborg.Image: Cornerstone
In the 29th minute, Zug scored two goals within 37 seconds, through Lino Marchini and Andreas Wengerli. The Swede, central Switzerland, restored the lead after Freiburg equalized in the 48th minute. This time, Kilian Motet needed only 53 seconds to equalize again. Chris DiDomenico scored the first equalizer with only his second goal – along with a shot into an empty net – in the last seventeen games.
Zug – Freiburg-Gotteron 3:4 (0:0, 2:1, 1:2, 0:0) nP
7200 spectators. – S. R. Vigand/Vickman (Finland), Ubuijser/Schlegel.
Portals: 29. (28:22) Marchini (Kovar, Herzog) 1:0. 29. (28:59) Wingerly (Derongs, Centelier) 2:0. 35. Jörg (Walser) 2: 1. 44. DeDomenico (Diaz) 2:2. 48. (47:08) Wengerli (Simeon) 3: 2. 49. (48:01) Motet (Dovner, Sørensen) 3:3.
Penalty kicks: Centilier -, wall mark 0:1; Marchini 1:1, Bertschi -; Kovar -, Sorensen 1:2; Eder -, DeDomenico -; Michaelmas -.
punish: 6 times and 2 minutes against Zug, 2 times and 2 minutes against Freiburg Gautieron.
PostFinance Top Scorer: Marchini. Sorensen Train: Genoni; Bengtson, Leon Muggli; Hanson, Gross; Smurf, Reva; Stadler. Eder, Michaelis, Simon; DeRong, Sentler, Wengerli; Marchini, Kovar, Duke; Allensbach, Lowenberger, Surrey; Tim Muggle.
Fribourg-Gotieron: pera; Gunderson, Jecker. Stroul, Duffner; Diaz, Borgman. Sutter. Sorensen, Wallmark, Motet; DiDomenico, Schmid, Marchon; Bertschi, de la Rose, Bykov; Spenger, Walser, Jörg. Pinyas.
comments: Zug is without Piasca, Gesser, Hoffmann, O'Neill and Schenn (all injured), Friborg-Gutieron is without Gregoire (foreign surplus). (seda)
