India vs England Live: Test cricket score and updates from the fourth match of the series in Ranchi

Joe Root defied an unpredictable pitch to make a timely return to form as a risk-free, unbeaten century, steadying England for a tottering opening day of the fourth Test against India in Ranchi.

On a cracked surface offering significant early help to India's bowlers, Ben Stokes' dismissal off Ravindra Jadeja left England 112 for five at lunch after a three-wicket haul by debutant Akash Deb.

Shoaib Bashir then took top billing upon his recall with a career-best four for 84 as England dominated the fourth Test against India in Ranchi.

After England were all out for 353 on the second morning, with Joe Root finishing unbeaten on 122, Bashir was charged at one end after a short rush from the seamers and the decision paid big dividends.

