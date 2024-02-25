India vs England Live: Test cricket score and updates from the fourth match of the series in Ranchi

Englishman Joe Root reviews the ICC Cricket World Cup match
Joe Root defied an unpredictable pitch to make a timely return to form as a risk-free, unbeaten century, steadying England for a tottering opening day of the fourth Test against India in Ranchi.
On a cracked surface offering significant early help to India's bowlers, Ben Stokes' dismissal off Ravindra Jadeja left England 112 for five at lunch after a three-wicket haul by debutant Akash Deb.
Shoaib Bashir then took top billing upon his recall with a career-best four for 84 as England dominated the fourth Test against India in Ranchi.
After England were all out for 353 on the second morning, with Joe Root finishing unbeaten on 122, Bashir was charged at one end after a short rush from the seamers and the decision paid big dividends.
Follow all the latest reaction from today's match in the live blog below, and Get the latest odds and tips here.
India vs England
Mohamed Siraj to Zach Crowley. Back of the length, outside off stump on the back foot worked, to deep square leg backwards for a single, fielded by Patidar.
India vs England
Outside! LBW Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root. Stop hemisphere, to lie on the front foot to work, hit the pillow. India challenges the referee's decision and deserves it.
India vs England
Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root. Length ball on the break, to leg on the front foot running, to short mid-wicket without any runs, sent in by Gill.
India vs England
Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root. Length ball on the break, to leg on the back foot running, to back square leg with no run, sent by Jadeja.
India vs England
Ravichandran Ashwin to Zak Crawley. Break length ball, middle torso on the front foot drive, to run long for one round, served deep.
India vs England
Ravichandran Ashwin to Zak Crawley. Ball outside the break, to lie on the front foot of the defence, missed without any running, served by Gurriel.
India vs England
Mohammed Siraj to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on a drive off the front foot, to mid off without any runs, sent by Sharma.
India vs England
Mohammed Siraj to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot of the defence, for short extra cover to not run, sent in by Gill.
India vs England
Mohammed Siraj to Joe Root. The length of the ball, dropped from the stump onto the back foot, to indicate no run, is sent deep.
India vs England
Mohammed Siraj to Joe Root. Back of the length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to back point without any run, sent by Deep.
“Internet nerd. Avid student. Zombie guru. Tv enthusiast. Coffee advocate. Social media expert. Music geek. Professional food maven. Thinker. Troublemaker.”
More Stories
Live stream of the Yverdon-Sport match
Calling Autopilot: Tesla must improve 2 million electric cars
Granit Xhaka fools everyone with cheers of the year