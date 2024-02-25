February 25, 2024

India vs England Live: Test cricket score and updates from the fourth match of the series in Ranchi

Eileen Curry February 25, 2024 3 min read

Englishman Joe Root reviews the ICC Cricket World Cup match

Joe Root defied an unpredictable pitch to make a timely return to form as a risk-free, unbeaten century, steadying England for a tottering opening day of the fourth Test against India in Ranchi.

On a cracked surface offering significant early help to India's bowlers, Ben Stokes' dismissal off Ravindra Jadeja left England 112 for five at lunch after a three-wicket haul by debutant Akash Deb.

Shoaib Bashir then took top billing upon his recall with a career-best four for 84 as England dominated the fourth Test against India in Ranchi.

After England were all out for 353 on the second morning, with Joe Root finishing unbeaten on 122, Bashir was charged at one end after a short rush from the seamers and the decision paid big dividends.

Follow all the latest reaction from today's match in the live blog below, and Get the latest odds and tips here.

1708846882

India vs England

Mohamed Siraj to Zach Crowley. Back of the length, outside off stump on the back foot worked, to deep square leg backwards for a single, fielded by Patidar.

1708846699

India vs England

Outside! LBW Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root. Stop hemisphere, to lie on the front foot to work, hit the pillow. India challenges the referee's decision and deserves it.

See also  Shivrin suffers from love withdrawal: "I Miss You" - Alpine Skiing

1708846520

India vs England

Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root. Length ball on the break, to leg on the front foot running, to short mid-wicket without any runs, sent in by Gill.

1708846519

India vs England

Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root. Length ball on the break, to leg on the back foot running, to back square leg with no run, sent by Jadeja.

1708846460

India vs England

Ravichandran Ashwin to Zak Crawley. Break length ball, middle torso on the front foot drive, to run long for one round, served deep.

1708846459

India vs England

Ravichandran Ashwin to Zak Crawley. Ball outside the break, to lie on the front foot of the defence, missed without any running, served by Gurriel.

1708846400

India vs England

Mohammed Siraj to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on a drive off the front foot, to mid off without any runs, sent by Sharma.

1708846399

India vs England

Mohammed Siraj to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot of the defence, for short extra cover to not run, sent in by Gill.

1708846340

India vs England

Mohammed Siraj to Joe Root. The length of the ball, dropped from the stump onto the back foot, to indicate no run, is sent deep.

1708846282

India vs England

Mohammed Siraj to Joe Root. Back of the length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to back point without any run, sent by Deep.

See also  How long will Vettel stay excited?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Live stream of the Yverdon-Sport match

February 25, 2024 Eileen Curry
2 min read

Calling Autopilot: Tesla must improve 2 million electric cars

February 24, 2024 Eileen Curry
3 min read

Granit Xhaka fools everyone with cheers of the year

February 24, 2024 Eileen Curry

You may have missed

2 min read

Question for information – Why does reading in the car make you sick?

February 25, 2024 Faye Stephens
3 min read

India vs England Live: Test cricket score and updates from the fourth match of the series in Ranchi

February 25, 2024 Eileen Curry
3 min read

Worldwide launch in 2024: All the details and key information about the upcoming Falcon 9 launch

February 25, 2024 Gilbert Cox
3 min read

Solar geoengineering: Switzerland wants to launch a debate on dimming sunlight

February 25, 2024 Esmond Barker