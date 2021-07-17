Sebastian Vettel: This bothers him greatly – ‘baffling’

What matters in Formula 1 Sebastian Vettel For experienced warriors. In 2021, the four-time world champion will drive his 15th season in the premier motorsport class.

she has Sebastian Vettel I’ve already seen one or two changes, but what happens this weekend at the British Grand Prix is ​​uncharted territory for him as well. But the F1 driver isn’t really excited about it.

Sebastian Vettel has a clear opinion: “This is wrong.”

Formula 1 should finally be more exciting and attractive to viewers again. For this, cars will completely change in 2022. But the officials are also working on competition. Sprint Formula 1 races are being tested for the first time this season.





Sebastian Vettel doesn’t think so. Photo: Imago Images / HochZwei

This competition will be held for the first time in the traditional race at Silverstone. Instead of three training modules, the number is reduced to two. Friday’s qualifiers will take place, leading up to Saturday’s sprint race order.

This is Sebastian Vettel:

Born July 3, 1987 in Heppenheim.

Vettel’s home kart track was Erftlandring. Michael Schumacher had already done his first motorsport test drives there.

In 2007, Vettel jumped into Formula 1, initially competing for BMW Sauber and Toro Rosso.

In 2009 he moved to Red Bull, where he celebrated four world titles in a row from 2010 to 2013.

In 2015 Vettel switched to Ferrari. With the Scuderia, though, he was denied the big hit.

In 2021, he will drive to Aston Martin (formerly Racing Point).

In 2021, he will drive to Aston Martin (formerly Racing Point).

In Baku, he landed on the podium for the first time for Aston Martin.

In a sprint race, the main race order on Sunday is finally decided. The first three get three, two, and one point. He drives it over 17 laps (100 km), which is exactly a third of the race distance.

Sebastian Vettel thinks nothing of all the fuss. “I think this is wrong,” the 34-year-old says very clearly. First place should go to the driver who sets the fastest qualifying lap.





Sebastian Vettel is highly regarded by his teammates. Photo: Imago Pictures/Motorsports Pictures

It gets a little confusing, says the Aston Martin driver, “If it’s a one-off thing, it doesn’t do much damage.”

Sebastian Vettel: He thinks that’s a good thing

Sebastian Vettel sees an advantage for himself: “In the end, I like it because you spend less time in the garage and more on the track,” Vettel said. Sprint sprints eliminate the need for a training session.

Find out how the first sprint race in Formula 1 history works here in our Great Britain Race live stream!



