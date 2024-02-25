February 26, 2024

How to watch Six Nations 2024: Details of BBC TV coverage, plus start times, standings and results

Watch: Van der Merwe scores his amazing solo attempt

2024 Guinness Six Nations on BBC

Dates: From February 2nd to March 16th

coverage: Watch Scotland and Wales home matches live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer; Match commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, Sports Extra or BBC Sounds; Live video and text on the BBC Sport website and app; Highlights on BBC Two, iPlayer and online.

The 2024 Six Nations is underway and BBC Sport has live coverage and highlights across TV, iPlayer, radio and online.

Highlights from each match will be available on the BBC Sport website and app as well as iPlayer shortly after full-time.

There will be highlights and in-depth analysis of every match on the Six Nations Rugby Special on BBC Two and iPlayer on Sunday evenings.

The Rugby Union Daily Podcast will provide insight and analysis each day during the Six Nations and you can find All Day Rugby, a curated podcast playlist featuring podcasts, clips and interviews, on BBC Sounds.

Comprehensive online coverage will include live broadcasts, text commentary, team news and regular columns from former England half-half Matt Dawson.

BBC Sport also has live coverage on its digital platforms of every match in the Under-20 Six Nations Championship, as well as the Women's Six Nations Championship, which begins on Saturday 23 March.

Six Nations matches, kick-off times and coverage

All times are GMT and are subject to late changes. Kick-off times are in parentheses. Coverage may be subject to late schedule changes, so details may vary from this page.

Italy vs Scotland (14:15) – ITV1 & BBC Radio 5 Live/Sports Extra tbc

England vs Ireland (16:45) – ITV1 and BBC Radio 5 Live/Sports Extra tbc

Wales v France (3pm) – BBC One and BBC Radio 5 Live/Sports Extra tbc

Six Nations Rugby Special – BBC Two and iPlayer from 6pm to 7pm

Wales v Italy (14:15) – BBC One and BBC Radio 5 Live/Sports Extra tbc

Ireland vs Scotland (16:45) – ITV1 & BBC Radio 5 Live/Sports Extra tbc

France vs England (20:00) – ITV1 and BBC Radio 5 Live/Sports Extra tbc

Additional coverage across countries

There will be more in-depth coverage across the country from BBC Scotland, BBC Wales and BBC Northern Ireland.

All Scotland matches will be on BBC Radio Scotland, all Ireland matches will be live on BBC Radio Ulster, and all Wales matches will be on BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru.

Six Nations results

