Formula 1: Lessons from the Sao Paulo Grand Prix – sports news about ice hockey, winter sports and more

Lewis Hamilton shows a great race to catch up in Brazil. Mercedes driver approaching world championship leader Max Verstappen. There are a lot of problems in the background.

Lewis Hamilton is back. After his success at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, the seven-time Formula 1 world champion was just 14 points behind world championship leader Max Verstappen. The decision is now made in the desert.

Hamilton gets rid of all adversity and secures victory in the Brazilian Grand Prix

The praise came from the president. “It was definitely one of the best performances I’ve seen before him,” Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff was excited after Lewis Hamilton’s sixth win of the season. The 36-year-old received a five-place penalty this weekend for an illegal drive trader. Due to the irregular rear wing, he was left out in the starting chase and had to run behind in the sprint.

From 10th place, Hamilton snatched that all-important Grand Prix victory from Verstappen. “I gave it all,” the seven-time world champion said. “It was definitely one of the best weekends, if not the best weekend, I’ve had in my entire career.” With the new powerful engine and driving distinction, it remains the record title in the last three races of the season.

Verstappen must remain calm despite the drop in lead

Max Verstappen was on course to win his third consecutive Grand Prix. He was caught by Lewis Hamilton, who was absolutely driving. His progress in the World Cup diminished. Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi do not offer Red Bull the obvious advantages as Mexico and Brazil did recently due to their high. “We are still progressing well,” said Verstappen, who wants to win his first world title.

“We’ve tried to limit the damage. I’m sure we can respond in the next races.” However, Mercedes’ new engine baffles Red Bull’s leadership. “As far as I can remember, we haven’t seen in Mercedes such an engine in the past few years, it’s unbelievable,” motorsports consultant Helmut Marko said. “Mercedes has achieved a masterpiece in creating such a missile at this crucial point.” Red Bull itself couldn’t make up for the performance deficit with Honda’s new engine.

‘Diplomacy is over’: nerves in command centers on the brink

Red Bull boss Christian Horner loves to tease Mercedes' Toto Wolff. The Englishman recently admitted: "We love competition and the more annoyed Toto, the more fun." In the World Cup duel, the leadership centers have long intervened to create uncertainty among the opponents. In the summer, Red Bull and Mercedes already had a sharp design dispute over the legality of grand pianos – in Brazil the feud continued cheerfully.

The penalty kick in Sao Paulo in favor of Hamilton due to the irregular rear wing was started by Red Bull, who noticed that the silver arrow element curved too much. Wolf felt the disqualification in the starting chase was excessive. From now on, Mercedes itself will be grilling every duct tape on the car. "We had to take a lot of punches in the face this weekend," the Austrian said. Diplomacy is over.