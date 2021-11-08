Ski duo allowed to race in US without vaccination

Swiss ski duo Urs Kryenbühl & Ralph Weber are still not immune. They won’t start in Canada, but there is a “back door” to the United States.

Crazy story in the Swiss ski circus! Urs Kryenbühl and Ralph Weber are both considered unvaccinated. For the Figure Skating World Cup appearances in Canada and the USA, only vaccinated athletes are normally allowed in. The duo will have to pass to Canada. Snowboarders have created an intriguing plan for the US and races at Beaver Creek.

In order to be able to run the Super-G and downhill races in the first week of December, they must arrive by November 8th at the latest, at the special invitation of the Americans. Vaccination is not necessary for this. Only as of November 8th, you can only enter the United States with a dual vaccination. “We received a special invitation from the Americans months before the borders opened. However, this invitation will not be valid as of November 8,” explains Tom Stover, director of Swiss men’s skating.

Emergency training plan

An emergency training plan has also already been considered. Since the Swiss will only have a ski training slope at Cooper Mountain from November 21, the two will travel south to bridge the gap in the evening hours of November 7 after landing in sunny Los Angeles. “From the airport in Los Angeles, we’ll take a train to San Diego, where there are some inexpensive outdoor training areas, accessible to non-vaccinated athletes,” Kryenbühl explains.

“Backdoor” will surely generate a lot of excitement…