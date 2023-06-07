According to a media report, Lionel Messi will transfer to Inter Miami, USA

It is possible that Lionel Messi will play under the Florida sun in the future

Where is Messi heading? Everything talks about Inter Miami, David Beckham’s club. This move will be officially confirmed soon.

Superstar Lionel Messi is preparing to join Inter Miami and sign up for Major League Soccer (MLS). The BBC reported on Wednesday. As a result, the 35-year-old Argentine is said to have turned down a more lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal and is making the leap abroad. League sponsors Apple and adidas are also said to be involved in the deal in the USA. The co-owner of Miami is David Beckham.

A report by the newspaper “Athletic” earlier stated that the player will not move to Saudi Arabia at the present time. Moving to Al-Hilal is “out of the question,” but he either wants to return to his heart, FC Barcelona, ​​or to the United States. Accordingly, Major League Soccer and Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham are trying to bring the seven-time world soccer player to the United States after his career at Paris Saint-Germain ended. And previously, “Goal” and “SPOX” reported that Messi had asked to postpone his move to Al-Hilal until 2024.

Apple and Adidas want to co-finance Lionel Messi

The league is getting very creative with all of this, “It’s all on the table,” the MLS representative told The Athletic. Thus, the MLS bid for Messi includes payments from the league’s biggest sponsors. Both MLS and tech giant Apple want to offer Messi a share of the broadcasting revenue. Apple and MLS signed a 10-year, $2.5 billion deal earlier this month. Apple also announced on Tuesday that it will broadcast a four-part documentary series covering Messi’s five World Cup appearances. Adidas, one of the biggest MLS sponsors, is said to be preparing its own agreement. They offer Messi a profit-sharing deal with the sportswear giant. Messi already has a lifetime contract with the German company.

On Monday, a short video clip in Spain once again sparked speculation about Messi’s return to Barcelona. Sports journalist Tony Juanmarte posted footage on Twitter showing Messi’s father and manager Jorge entering the home of FC Barcelona coach Joan Laporta on Monday.

After two seasons at Paris Saint-Germain, the seven-time world footballer left the French champions in the summer. The Argentine’s contract expires on June 30 and Messi can then move on for free. According to media reports, Al-Hilal has offered Messi an annual salary of more than 300 million euros. Payments of up to 500 million euros per year have also been reported.

this DPA