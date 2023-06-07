Martin Plüss succeeds Raito Ravener as sporting director at SC Bern

Martin Ploss at the 2017 SCB Championships.Photo: Imago/Gesser
SC Bern fills the position of Sports Director with a personality from among its ranks and complements the management with additional sporting expertise. Four-time SCB champion Martin Plüss will not take on this new role until May 1, 2024. Until then, he will be available to Byrne as an advisor.
the #SCBern The position of sporting director is filled by a figure from our ranks. Martin Ploss, 4-time champion with Bern, will take over on May 1, 2024 and will be available to the organization as a consultant until then. 💪🏒https://t.co/EeVXiIRSRo
– SC Bern (@scbern_news) June 7, 2023
“We want to return to the top in the professional field and pursue ambitious projects with young people. In order to achieve high goals, we need additional skills and resources in the sports sector, ”says Marc Luti, President of SCB Bank.
Martin Plüss is looking forward to the new assignment: “I am really looking forward to returning to SC Bern. With Sports Director Andrew Ebbt and Youth Director Mark Webber, I want to put together a strong team and build a healthy and sustainable foundation.” With this, the sports management at the SCB is once again complete. Announcement of Jussi Tabola as new coach.
