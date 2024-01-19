Visions of Mana: New trailer with first gameplay + release period

Square Enix was somewhat of a surprise presence at the Xbox Developer Direct and revealed more information about the upcoming Visions of Mana.

Last year, Square Enix officially announced the return of the classic JRPG series with Visions of Mana. The title was promised for 2024, but many other details were initially missing. Now, somewhat surprisingly, the game appeared in Xbox Developer Direct yesterday – and the first gameplay was shown off there. A release time window has also been announced.

Visions of Mana will not only be an Xbox exclusive title, but will also be released for PC and PlayStation; However, it is the first part of the series to ever arrive on an Xbox console. This circumstance should explain the appearance in Xbox Developer Direct. The game should be released in… Summer 2024 It takes place there too.

In a several-minute video, new gameplay from the game was shown as well as some behind-the-scenes impressions in which gameplay features, creatures and monsters were discussed. Combat has also been introduced and, more importantly, highlighted the new aerial combat system, which will enable you to use physical attacks with weapons and magic while in the air.

Familiar features from the series also return such as elemental items, which help you during battles. But this time, in the form of specialized items and weapons that trigger different effects depending on the item in question. Other than that, there are new companions, some of them inspired by animals and mythology.

The soundtrack will consist of 100 songs, all co-composed with musicians and composers featured in previous Mana titles, including Hiroki Kikuta, Tsuyoshi Sekito, and Ryo Yamazaki. The music system is designed to be adaptive and adaptable to on-screen events, whether it's exploring the map or combat.

Visions of Mana from original series producer Masaru Oyamada and series creator Koichi Ishii will be released in Summer 2024 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.