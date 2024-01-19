Japan plans to land a probe on the moon – January 19, 2024

Tokyo (dpa-AFX) – Japan wants to land a probe on the moon on Friday. Landing is scheduled to take place at approximately 4:20 PM CET. If the high-tech country succeeds with its SLIM (Lunar Exploration Intelligent Lander) lunar lander, Japan will be the fifth country after the former Soviet Union, the United States, China and India to achieve a soft landing on an Earth satellite. . The lander, developed by the Japanese space agency JAXA, aims to test the technology needed for a precise landing and, if possible, a landing on the moon less than 100 meters from the intended landing site.

In April 2023, a private Japanese company attempted to land on the moon but failed. The reason given by Ispace at the time was an incorrect calculation of the lander's altitude. If state-owned JAXA succeeds with SLIM, data collected on the moon will be used as part of the US-led Artemis project. Through this program, NASA wants to return humans to the moon again after more than 50 years, but the “Artemis 3” lunar landing mission was recently postponed to September 2026./ln/DP/jha