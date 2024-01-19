January 20, 2024

DOJ and FTC push to investigate Microsoft OpenAI partnership – POLITICO – January 19, 2024 at 9:24 PM EDT

Gilbert Cox January 20, 2024 1 min read

The US Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) are in discussions about which agency could investigate OpenAI for antitrust reasons, including the AI ​​company's partnership with Microsoft, Politico reported on Friday, citing three people familiar with the matter.

Microsoft's partnership with ChatGPT maker has raised antitrust concerns after the US software giant pledged to invest more than $10 billion in OpenAI last year.

Earlier this month, European Union antitrust regulators indicated that Microsoft's investment in OpenAI could be subject to review under EU merger rules, after Britain's antitrust watchdog issued a similar warning in December.

The FTC began discussions with the Justice Department months ago to determine which agency could review the matter, but neither agency was willing to give up jurisdiction, the report said.

The report said the talks are primarily limited to Microsoft and OpenAI and are not part of a broader dialogue about which agency will investigate AI issues.

Microsoft declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

The report continued that there was a separate interagency discussion that began recently about who could investigate these companies for allegedly collecting content illegally from websites to train their AI models. (Reporting by Harshita Mary Varghese; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

See also  t3n - Digital Pioneers | The magazine for digital business

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Visions of Mana: New trailer with first gameplay + release period

January 19, 2024 Gilbert Cox
1 min read

Japan plans to land a probe on the moon – January 19, 2024

January 19, 2024 Gilbert Cox
2 min read

According to new data, there may be hidden ice masses on the surface of Mars

January 19, 2024 Gilbert Cox

You may have missed

4 min read

Planets: Why do diamonds rain on Uranus?

January 20, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

Looking forward to the start against Great Britain

January 20, 2024 Eileen Curry
1 min read

DOJ and FTC push to investigate Microsoft OpenAI partnership – POLITICO – January 19, 2024 at 9:24 PM EDT

January 20, 2024 Gilbert Cox
2 min read

Naturalization has become easier in Germany

January 20, 2024 Esmond Barker