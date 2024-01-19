DOJ and FTC push to investigate Microsoft OpenAI partnership – POLITICO – January 19, 2024 at 9:24 PM EDT

The US Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) are in discussions about which agency could investigate OpenAI for antitrust reasons, including the AI ​​company's partnership with Microsoft, Politico reported on Friday, citing three people familiar with the matter.

Microsoft's partnership with ChatGPT maker has raised antitrust concerns after the US software giant pledged to invest more than $10 billion in OpenAI last year.

Earlier this month, European Union antitrust regulators indicated that Microsoft's investment in OpenAI could be subject to review under EU merger rules, after Britain's antitrust watchdog issued a similar warning in December.

The FTC began discussions with the Justice Department months ago to determine which agency could review the matter, but neither agency was willing to give up jurisdiction, the report said.

The report said the talks are primarily limited to Microsoft and OpenAI and are not part of a broader dialogue about which agency will investigate AI issues.

Microsoft declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

The report continued that there was a separate interagency discussion that began recently about who could investigate these companies for allegedly collecting content illegally from websites to train their AI models. (Reporting by Harshita Mary Varghese; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)