US Election 2024 – South Carolina Democratic Primary: Biden wins race – News

The current US president Joe Biden wins In the party's internal primaries In South Carolina According to expectations, with a clear difference.
Before March 5th Super Tuesday It still comes in February Area codes in different states in.
both of them Republicans he have Donald TrumpHe received the most votes so far. both of them Democrats Applicable Joe Biden Placed as a filter.
the Congressional and presidential elections Find in the USA On November 5, 2024.
US primaries: Opinion polls among Democratic supporters
Sources: Agencies and SRF
All about the 2024 US elections
Elections are taking place in the United States of America: Primary elections have been held in individual states since January 2024. Congressional and presidential elections are scheduled for November 5, 2024. Current news and basic information can be found at US elections 2024.
