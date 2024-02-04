'The line' is not enough: How the Saudis are moving forward with building a giant desert city Measuring 170 kilometers long and just 200 meters wide, the makers of the city of the future promise a revolution in urban life. You can see why critics are so angry about the massive project in the video. 01/02/2024

no time? Blue News sums it up for you It is the largest construction project ever planned. The Line, a stunning smart city measuring 170 kilometers long and just 200 meters wide, is a smart city with a utopian appearance. It is planned to consist of two 500-metre-high buildings parallel to each other, with a green core in the middle.

One would think he was paranoid enough. But: the “line” is not enough for the Saudis.

Because there's also Troina, the luxury winter resort planned in the middle of the Saudi mountain desert, Sandalah Nadir, a luxury island in the Red Sea at the mouth of the Gulf of Aqaba, and Oxagon, a half-floating coastal city. In the water, which will become the economic and industrial heart of the NEOM project.

Despite the significant progress, there are justified criticisms of the project: on the one hand, there is the irony of its sustainability promise: the construction of the "line" alone releases 1.8 billion tons of carbon dioxide. This is equivalent to about 40 times the annual emissions of the whole of Switzerland.

NEOM project? Exactly, that's what it's called Vision for the futureWhich will be built in the Saudi desert. In addition to the main project, “The Line,” three other future city projects are being constructed under this title.

Just three years ago, in January 2021, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman presented the film “The Line.”

Since then, relatively little has been known about the progress of construction.

Now Giles Pendleton is the Chief Operating Officer of the NEOM project On LinkedIn a series of photos to publish. And in fact: something is happening in the Saudi desert.

Aerial images show huge movements of the Earth, which gives an idea of ​​the dimensions that the “line” will one day have.