Conservation: Snakes at the airport are welcome in San Francisco

Snakes can be very annoying to travelers. At least when it comes to waiting lines. On the other hand, there is an airport in the United States that protects and takes pride in animals.

It is considered one of the most beautiful snakes in North America. She immediately stands out with her turquoise red and black skin. Reptiles are very solitary, run away quickly and are difficult to catch. This makes it difficult to count accurately, but one thing is clear: the San Francisco snake is an endangered species.

Many snakes live in San Francisco Airport. They chose a wet, austere area of ​​180 hectares, bordered by highways and train tracks. Power lines cross the area. It is indistinguishable from other wastelands, and one would think that there are more beautiful places.

Snakes’ favorite food is also at risk

However, more than 1,000 snakes live there. This makes the airport the place with the largest number of animals anywhere. Hence it also plays an important role in species conservation.

It all started in 2008, after the initial inventory of garter snakes was conducted in San Francisco. The airport hired a biologist to ensure the snake’s survival. It was also important to find enough California red-legged frogs, which are the beautiful snakes’ favorite food. Problem: These are also very rare.

Goats instead of lawnmowers

Care was also taken to make the area as pleasant as possible for the snake and frogs. This means: The beach is neither too wet, nor too dry, for sunbathing, but a densely vegetated area for protection from predators. New ponds were built, existing wetlands deepened, and overgrown drainage ditches were removed, measures that benefited both the snake and the frog.

Instead of robotic mowers, goats are responsible for cutting the grass. Lawn mowers can easily hurt animals. Security guards were deployed to ensure that poachers do not catch the rare snakes. Since then, snake numbers have remained stable. However, these snakes may still be the only ones you want to see in airports.