February 4, 2024

London case against Greta Thunberg halted

Esmond Barker February 4, 2024 1 min read

Greta Thunberg was accused of disturbing public order.Image: Cornerstone

The trial of Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg in London has been dropped. Judge John Law dismissed the allegations on Friday.

The prosecution accused the 21-year-old and four other defendants of disturbing public order. They were temporarily arrested in October 2023 during a demonstration against a meeting of energy executives in the British capital. Thunberg and the other protesters – who are members of both Greenpeace and Fossil Free London – are said to have refused to be allowed into the conference hotel.

On the second day of the trial, Lu said that the conditions imposed by the police on the protesters “were so unclear as to be illegal.” The judge said, according to what the British News Agency reported from the courtroom, that failure to adhere to the guidelines is not a criminal offence. (DAP/EPA)

