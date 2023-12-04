Update 2.1 brings subways and more

Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe’s popular role-playing game Cyberpunk 2077 is receiving a new update. The developers at CD Projekt Red revealed details of the upcoming 2.1 update in a live stream, which will be available for free to all players starting December 5th.

Fans can look forward to a number of exciting new features, including the long-awaited one: the ability to ride the subway! This provides players with a safe travel option and stunning views of some of Night City’s most impressive locations.

In addition to the new way to navigate, the update also brings other improvements. Players can now replay car races and listen to their favorite radio stations anywhere. Thanks to the newly acquired radio port for V, the game’s protagonist.

There are also new cars like the Porsche 911 Cabriolet or motorcycles to choose from. And if you are in a romantic mood, you can now invite your loved ones to V Apartment to have a good time.

In addition to these new features, gameplay improvements have also been made, such as the artificial intelligence of key opponents. Accessibility has also been improved, for example through larger fonts in the subtitles.

Update 2.1 is also compatible with Definitive Edition, available starting December 8 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S and PC will be available.

“Prone to fits of apathy. Zombie ninja. Entrepreneur. Organizer. Evil travel aficionado. Coffee practitioner. Beer lover.” See also Signals from an alien planet