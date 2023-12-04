December 4, 2023

Update 2.1 brings subways and more

Gilbert Cox December 4, 2023 1 min read

Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe’s popular role-playing game Cyberpunk 2077 is receiving a new update. The developers at CD Projekt Red revealed details of the upcoming 2.1 update in a live stream, which will be available for free to all players starting December 5th.

Fans can look forward to a number of exciting new features, including the long-awaited one: the ability to ride the subway! This provides players with a safe travel option and stunning views of some of Night City’s most impressive locations.

In addition to the new way to navigate, the update also brings other improvements. Players can now replay car races and listen to their favorite radio stations anywhere. Thanks to the newly acquired radio port for V, the game’s protagonist.

There are also new cars like the Porsche 911 Cabriolet or motorcycles to choose from. And if you are in a romantic mood, you can now invite your loved ones to V Apartment to have a good time.

In addition to these new features, gameplay improvements have also been made, such as the artificial intelligence of key opponents. Accessibility has also been improved, for example through larger fonts in the subtitles.

Update 2.1 is also compatible with Definitive Edition, available starting December 8 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S and PC will be available.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

“If you don’t like simulation, this may not be the game for you.”

December 4, 2023 Gilbert Cox
3 min read

A “rare fossil” in space: Researchers discover a special planetary system

December 4, 2023 Gilbert Cox
4 min read

There are increasing indications of a release in the first quarter of 2024

December 3, 2023 Gilbert Cox

You may have missed

1 min read

Sixth: Why can the class still be moved to the fast track?

December 4, 2023 Faye Stephens
1 min read

London tightens visa requirements for skilled workers

December 4, 2023 Ulva Robson
4 min read

Little listening to science

December 4, 2023 Faye Stephens
1 min read

Update 2.1 brings subways and more

December 4, 2023 Gilbert Cox