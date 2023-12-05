Rockstar Games leak: A new trailer for GTA!

– The new GTA trailer is here! The long-awaited trailer for the “Grand Theft Auto” video game movie has debuted before its announcement. The game won’t be released until 2025.

The trailer for the next game in the “Grand Theft Auto” series has been released – a little earlier than planned. Developer Rockstar put a minute-and-a-half-long video of “Grand Theft Auto VI” online on Monday. The trailer was actually only announced for Tuesday (December 5 at 3pm CET). Rockstar announced on X, previously Twitter, that the release was brought forward due to a leak.

“Grand Theft Auto VI” takes place in a fictional version of Miami. The trailer features rides in fast cars, speedboats, beaches, weapons, crocodiles, and several characters, including a female protagonist named Lucia.

The previous version, “Grand Theft Auto V,” was published in 2013 and has sold more than 185 million copies to date. After years of waiting, video game fans now have to wait until 2025. The trailer suggests that this is the year of release, but without specifying a specific date.

SDA/wy

