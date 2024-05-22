May 23, 2024

A Nepalese mountain guide climbs Mount Everest for the thirtieth time – News

Esmond Barker May 22, 2024 5 min read
A Nepalese mountain guide climbs Mount Everest for the 30th time – News – SRF


  A Nepalese mountain guide climbs Mount Everest for the 30th time.
  This is more common than anyone else before him.
  A Nepali official currently at Everest Base Camp told the German news agency.

Kami Rita Sherpa has led dozens of people to Mount Everest, the highest mountain in the world. On Wednesday morning at 7:49 a.m., he stood on the 8,849-meter peak for the 30th time – a world record.

The 54-year-old is humble. “It was never about the records for me,” he said. “It’s how I feed my family.” For him, mountaineering is just a job.

legend:

54-year-old Kami Rita Sherpa’s weather-beaten face.

AFP Photos/Niranjan Shrestha

Kami Rita Sherpa belongs to the Sherpa ethnic group that lives in the Himalayas. Like many of them, he comes from a family of mountain guides. At the age of twenty-four, he climbed Mount Everest for the first time.

The world of mountaineering was different back then, the man said. There were a few excursions. Experienced alpine climbers spent months on rugged trails with a few Sherpas and yaks until they reached the base camp. Today you can land at the base camp by helicopter.


